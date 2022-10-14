2022 Kingston municipal election: get to know your council candidates

Municipal elections in Ontario take place on Oct. 24, to get voters in Kingston ready, Global Kingston reached out to all 39 candidates seeking a seat on council and asked them the same five questions to help you make an educated decision on election day. This, of course, is with the exception of the Countryside district which was acclaimed by Gary Oosterhof.
Trending Now
City of Kingston Municipal Districts:
Countryside (Acclaimed)
Loyalist-Cataraqui
Collins-Bayridge
Lakeside
Portsmouth
Trillium
Kingscourt-Rideau
Meadowbrook-Strathcona
Sydenham
Williamsville
King’s Town
Pittsburgh
Comments