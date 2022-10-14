2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Sydenham

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Sydenham.

Paul Charbonneau

Why are you running?

For some time, I have observed a growing number of issues in this community, including the housing crisis and the plight of the unhoused, the increased issues between Queen’s University and the city (including an ever-increasing party atmosphere and a growing risk to the community safety and first responders), the decline in infrastructure upkeep and development, and the lack of community health supports. It is time for a change in Sydenham District to a councillor with common sense.

What needs improvement in your district?

Town & Gown Relationship

For years, the City of Kingston has had a strained relationship with Queen’s University and its students.

As Chief Paramedic, far too often I sat across the table from the school’s leadership, hearing the same promises year after year, and I would be left feeling that they had been merely seeking to “check the box” on consultation.

Issues of disruptive behaviour, student and public safety, insufficient and low-quality housing, and student population growth require proactive and ongoing consultation with council and city planners, as well as other stakeholders.

The party atmosphere within the University Village, which has led to increasing property damage and the escalation of violence toward first responders must be addressed. While both organizations have recently taken significant steps to implement new policies and sanctions, there is still a lack of meaningful follow-through, and many students act with impunity. Now is the time for both Queen’s students and its administration to be held to account.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I Have served in municipal service for nearly 20 years and have the experience, knowledge and ability to lead change in a positive manner. i have lived in the district and understand what a unique area it is to Kingston. What is good for Sydenham District is good for the City of Kingston and vice versa.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Housing and Support for the Unhoused

Housing and the plight of the unhoused is the number one crisis facing Kingston and Ontario, and there is no quick or easy solution. But, that doesn’t mean that our government can ignore the issue. It will take cooperation from all levels—municipal, provincial, and federal—to create new programs and policies while changing those that already exist in order to bring them in line with current needs and circumstances. As a member of Kingston City Council, I will support opportunities to improve the state of housing in Kingston, while ensuring that it is done with proper consultation, fiscal sensibility, and in line with our city’s vision.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

Some opportunities I will pursue:

• Support smart development that combines market value units, geared to income units, and social housing

• Ensure student enrolment and growth at Queen’s and St. Lawrence College is supported by additional housing

• Encourage student housing development that is decentralized from the University Village by improving transit for student use

• Seek innovative buildings such as tiny homes and seniors villages with supportive health and social service so residents can remain in their homes, and not be forced to seek institutional housing options

• Balanced and smart intensification is vital to the downtown core. Small business thrives with a vibrant and active downtown.

• A livable city is a walkable city, supported by sustainable transportation.

Conny Glenn

Why are you running?

Many issues, but really the need for better governance overall. The issues facing us today are more complex, requiring elected officials with more depth and breadth of knowledge and experience. I bring that to the table along with my ability and willingness to work with constituents. Politicians underestimate the population’s ability and desire to want to understand the issues and participate in solutions. We cannot afford one-issue candidates, simplistic solutions, or lack of engagement. We need the whole team to be working together.

What needs improvement in your district?

The most pressing issue is growth and development. Queens has grown and so has the overall population which is putting pressure on the district. It means more people downtown, homeless encampments, more parties in the area, and resources under strain. It is changing the character of the neighbourhood and placing increased demands on the environment and our infrastructure. For example, people wonder why roads are so bad. If you have more people traversing our roads they wear down faster. It’s not enough to fix them faster, we need to figure out how to build a better road and literally how to reduce the load on the road.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

Sydenham lies at the heart of the city and I recognize that we must keep that heart strong so that the whole city can thrive. History, healthcare, higher education, arts, tourism, and public waterfront are all part of Sydenham. I have enough breadth and depth of knowledge and experience to juggle these multiple areas while considering the environment, infrastructure, finances, and social needs. Sydenham deserves fearless and sophisticated representation. Someone who is not afraid to entertain novel ideas, to expose those ideas to debate, and who will follow through. I think that the citizens of Sydenham want to know if I can get the job done. To that, I would say the best indicator of future success is past performance which my record supports.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Housing – the supply, the type and the condition of housing. We don’t have enough, much of the housing being built is still unaffordable and current housing is in poor repair. This is driving the affordability crisis, exacerbating homelessness, and decreasing Kingston’s available workforce. We need to build smart and ensure that we have deeply affordable housing, the housing of good quality, and buildings that reflect our neighbourhoods. Aesthetics matter and in fact it’s what draws a number of people including tourists to our city. It brought me here. I love the feel of the city and preserving it is important for the quality of life in the city. There is a great deal of substandard and frankly unsafe housing. This impacts the well-being of the people who live in the housing and the well-being of the community.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

As a city councillor and a resident, my overriding goal is to leave Kingston better than I found it by having Kingstonians see what I see – a city with incredible untapped potential. My vision is of a beautiful, self-sustaining, environmentally sound, safe and vibrant waterfront city. In practical terms, this means protecting the waterfront for public and recreational use, as previously mentioned fixing the housing and homelessness issues, and stepping up on the environment (trees are important but there is so much more to do). If Kingston can embrace a 15-minute city and 100km diet model that would be a good start toward that future. On the healthcare front, I hope to reduce the demand for primary care. Recruiting more physicians is underway, but if utilization continues to increase we won’t see the improved outcomes we’re hoping for. A large part of the solution is attracting and retaining preventative and rehabilitative care professionals.

Rami Maassarani

Why are you running?

I am running because I want to give back to my community and contribute to improving the lives of the people who live in it. As a city, we are facing a series of complex and interconnected issues which must be viewed holistically if we hope to address them. For example, the housing crisis, climate change, and the ever-increasing cost of living may seem like separate issues, but we can, and frankly must, come up with solutions to address all three by working together. I want to be part of the solution and do what I can to help drive positive change.

My professional background as a public servant has given me a strong understanding of the importance of municipal government and the role it can play in our day-to-day lives. Furthermore, my experience as an environmental engineer has taught me to approach complex problems in a systematic manner while always prioritizing the good of the public. I believe that this would help me bring a different perspective to council.

What needs improvement in your district?

The continued growth of Queen’s University is putting a strain on the housing supply in Sydenham District. Students understandably would prefer to live in the vicinity of campus, but there are only so many rental units available in the area. This creates a knock-on effect of single-family homes being hastily converted to student rentals, resulting in sub-standard living conditions for tenants while reducing the number of homes available for families.

This issue could be addressed through the smart intensification of areas in the vicinity of campus, namely through infilling existing properties, however, this should be done in a manner which will maintain the character of the neighbourhood. Furthermore, ancillary features such as transit or waste collection must be considered when promoting intensification to ensure that neighbourhoods remain safe and accessible to everyone.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I live in Sydenham District and have grown to love its character and the people who live in it. I am also a Queen’s graduate and understand the challenges faced by students as well as the frustrations of long-time residents who have witnessed the impact of the University’s expansion. This makes me particularly well suited to facilitate a dialogue between the community and the University. So many students of students who go to Queen’s truly do want to contribute to their community, either by volunteering with local groups or tutoring high school children and, by working with them, we can help them feel like Kingston is their home, rather than a temporary residence. I believe that helping students take ownership of their community would be a much more effective long-term strategy than increasing enforcement.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

The housing crisis is by far the most pressing issue in Kingston. There is an urgent need to create more housing units, especially more affordable housing units, in the city so that we can reduce the number of unhoused or under-housed people in our community.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

One of my main goals as a councillor would be to make municipal government more accessible to everybody. City Hall can be difficult to navigate at the best of times, which might make constituents feel as though there is a lack of transparency or accountability on the part of their Councillors. I want to help restore trust in government and help members of the community understand the impact that municipal government can have in their day-to-day lives.

Just as importantly, I want to help people realize that we, as a community, have the ability to support each other through difficult times by looking out for one another. A simple act of kindness might not solve the housing or healthcare crisis, but making someone feel seen, heard, or appreciated can sometimes make all the difference. Ultimately, I truly believe that by taking the time to listen to each other with empathy, we can put aside our differences and work towards a common goal of making Kingston a more liveable city for everyone.