2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Meadowbrook-Strathcona District

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Meadowbrook-Strathcona District.

Jeff McLaren

Why are you running?

I first ran due to the bad condition of the streets. We have a good long-term plan now that can be accelerated in the new council. I keep running because I realize how much better I can help people with the concerns they bring to me – that is the benefit of experience.

What needs improvement in your district?

Roads and pedestrian safety. I will add more funds to the road reconstruction budget to accelerate road repair. Community Safety Zones (CSZ) has been approved by council and are coming to all neighbourhoods with school zones. The Police have committed to enforcing the new laws. What you see is the tip of the iceberg, we will continue to monitor the new CSZ for more site-specific needs to ensure that pedestrian safety especially children’s safety is paramount.

Story continues below advertisement

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I should represent my district because I have eight years of experience in how things work and are done at City Hall. I also have been listening for those eight years by doing a mid-term canvass to keep up to date, making myself available every Sunday for drop-in consultation sessions, and acting on the issues presented to me for those eight years. I have the experience to get things done and a track record of listening proactively.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Affordability. Affordability manifests itself in 3 forms: housing affordability, rent affordability, and tax affordability. By increasing the supply of housing, we make housing more affordable; by increasing the supply of affordable housing, we make rent more affordable; and by expanding non-tax revenue sources and the tax base we keep taxes rate increase low.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

1) To continue positioning the City’s financial position to achieve sustainable taxation where new revenue comes from increases in non-tax revenue which make up about 1/3 of our budget and growth of the tax base rather than increases in the real tax rate.

2) Build lots of affordable housing that is sustainable. Meaning that socio-economic groups are mixed so we do not ghettoize the affordable housing and where market housing subsidizes non-market housing so it does not cost taxpayers anything.

3) Expand capacity for road reconstruction and maintenance. We have a road repair plan that is the most cost-effective over the long run. We are making sure that pristine roads stay pristine because it is far cheaper to keep them pristine than to repair roads. Given all that, we need to build the capacity to turn bad roads into pristine and keep them there.

4) Climate change adaptation. Climate change effects are here now we feel them with more extreme weather and the more common freeze and thaw cycle. Our shoreline is eroding; we need more trees. More extreme weather means we need to shore up our infrastructure and the freeze and thaw cycle means we need to do more micro-resurfacing to keep pristine roads pristine.

5) The equitable distribution of police costs. Queens and other high calls-for-service properties need to pay more for police services or do more to prevent repeat calls.

6) Physician recruitment. Over 30,000 Kingstonians do not have a family doctor which means more people go to the emergency room adding to the long wait times. We need to convince the province to change the services level designation for Kingston so that more doctors practicing family medicine can come here.

7) Develop neighbourhood “Sense of Place” policies to help direct development into the main routes so that transit is better supported and to protect the qualities that make every stable neighbourhood desirable.

8) Develop a “Quiet City” policy that reduces noise pollution such as train whistles, loud modified mufflers, and nuisance parties through a more robust noise bylaw.

9) Develop a “Clean City” policy that puts our more public garbage cans in parks, walkways, bus stops, and other places known to have an excessive litter.

10) Better transit and more parking by expanding the park-and-ride along express bus routes to major employers downtown so that pressure is taken off the downtown parking supply and there is increased transit ridership.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Murphy

Why are you running?

I first ran due to the bad condition of the streets. We have a good long-term plan now that can be accelerated in the new council. I keep running because I realize how much better I can help people with the concerns they bring to me – that is the benefit of experience.

What needs improvement in your district?

Roads and pedestrian safety. I will add more funds to the road reconstruction budget to accelerate road repair. Community Safety Zones (CSZ) have been approved by council and are coming to all neighbourhoods with school zones. The Police have committed to enforcing the new laws. What you see is the tip of the iceberg, we will continue to monitor the new CSZ for more site specific needs to ensure that pedestrian safety especially children’s safety is paramount.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I should represent my district because I have eight years of experience in how things work and are done at City Hall. I also have been listening for those eight years by doing a mid-term canvass to keep up to date, making myself available every Sunday for drop-in consultation sessions, and acting on the issues presented to me for those eight years. I have the experience to get things done and the track record of listening proactively.

Story continues below advertisement

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Affordability. Affordability manifests itself in 3 forms: housing affordability, rent affordability, and tax affordability. By increasing the supply of housing, we make housing more affordable; by increasing the supply of affordable housing, we make rent more affordable; and by expanding non-tax revenue sources and the tax base we keep taxes rate increase low.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

1) To continue positioning the City’s financial position to achieve sustainable taxation where new revenue comes from increases in non-tax revenue which make up about 1/3 of our budget and growth of the tax base rather than increases in the real tax rate.

2) Build lots of affordable housing that is sustainable. Meaning that socio-economic groups are mixed so we do not ghettoize the affordable housing and where market housing subsidizes non-market housing so it does not cost taxpayers anything.

3) Expand capacity for road reconstruction and maintenance. We have a road repair plan that is the most cost-effective over the long run. We are making sure that pristine roads stay pristine because it is far cheaper to keep them pristine than to repair roads. Given all that, we need to build the capacity to turn bad roads into pristine and keep them there.

4) Climate change adaptation. Climate change effects are here now we feel them with more extreme weather and the more common freeze and thaw cycle. Our shoreline is eroding; we need more trees. More extreme weather means we need to shore up our infrastructure and the freeze and thaw cycle means we need to do more micro-resurfacing to keep pristine roads pristine.

5) The equitable distribution of police costs. Queens and other high calls-for-service properties need to pay more for police services or do more to prevent repeat calls.

6) Physician recruitment. Over 30,000 Kingstonians do not have a family doctor which means more people go to the emergency room adding to the long wait times. We need to convince the province to change the services level designation for Kingston so that more doctors practicing family medicine can come here.

7) Develop neighbourhood “Sense of Place” policies to help direct development into the main routes so that transit is better supported and to protect the qualities that make every stable neighbourhood desirable.

8) Develop a “Quiet City” policy that reduces noise pollution such as train whistles, loud modified mufflers, and nuisance parties through a more robust noise bylaw.

9) Develop a “Clean City” policy that puts more public garbage cans in parks, walkways, bus stops, and other places known to have excessive litter.

10) Better transit and more parking by expanding the park-and-ride along express bus routes to major employers downtown so that pressure is taken off the downtown parking supply and there is increased transit ridership.