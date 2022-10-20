2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Lakeside

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Lakeside who responded to our e-mail.

Wendy Stephen

Why are you running?

I believe that we need more women and young people making policy decisions. Different perspectives around the table is how we can challenge status quo thinking and find innovative ways of solving problems.

What needs improvement in your district?

Lakeside District is a great place to live, however, the most common request from residents has been that they want to see road improvements in terms of infrastructure and reduced traffic speeds.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I’ve got the energy and tenacity for the job. I have lived in Lakeside, with my family, for 12 years. I am personally invested in the long-term vibrance of our district and our city as a whole.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

The climate emergency is disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable people. We need to address key issues like housing, infrastructure, and social services through a climate lens.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

This role is about representing the incredible people who live here. The collective wisdom and experience in Kingston is astonishing and I intend to listen and learn.