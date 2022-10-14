2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Kingscourt-Rideau

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Kingscourt-Rideau who responded to our e-mail.

Joseph Dowser

Why are you running?

As a resident of the “Heights”, I have become frustrated with how this significant part of Kingston seems to be neglected and ignored. Many of our residents are marginalized based on their street address. Too many residents in our community continue to struggle and we need a strong voice on council to champion their concerns. I want to be their voice, and that is why I am running.

What needs improvement in your district?

In my opinion, there are several pressing issues and required improvements in my district:

Housing (Renters/Tenant Rights) – we need to build more affordable rental apartments and homes while preserving our unique culture and the environment. Tenants suffer the most when housing availability is limited. For many, landlords are increasing the monthly rent in excess and tenants now face the dilemma of either paying rent or purchasing food. This is unacceptable.

Clean, Safe Parks and Natural Greenspaces – very few new trees are planted in our district while many are cut down. I believe that we need to plant a tree for every child in my district to restore the balance between the environment and the urban expanse. We can grow while preserving the environment.

Roads, Sidewalks, and Increased Services – we have sidewalks and roads in need of desperate repair and increased maintenance. Kingscourt-Rideau needs and deserves a fair share of infrastructure investment and maintenance. “We are tired of being last on the list…”

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

Many things set me apart from other candidates, but most importantly I am a Proud resident of the Heights, I share their same lived experiences and know the struggles we face in our community.

I will also treat this important position as a Full-Time job and commitment, this is not a part-time “hobby job” or side hustle. My focus will be on the residents and community of Kingscourt-Rideau, putting District 7 interests first. It is important that our voices and our values are heard at Council by someone who resides in Kingscourt-Rideau, someone who comes from the people and is for the people. Many residents have asked me why they should bother to vote when nothing seems to change – I tell the I am not a career politician and will commit myself to serve full-time and they are supportive.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

I feel that Kingston has many pressing issues that need immediate attention, however, I feel the top three issues are affordable housing, environmental protection and restoration, and infrastructure investments including repairs and maintenance.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

First and foremost, my focus will be on the residents and community of Kingscourt-Rideau, putting District 7 interests first. I will work to restore the community’s confidence in Council by remaining accessible and accountable, keeping all doors of communication open. Any ideas or comments submitted to me by residents of District 7 will not go ignored or dismissed. It is my hope that I can be the voice that helps bring respect and dignity back to the good people of Kingscourt-Rideau. Understandably, my position would also encompass the city as a whole. I will work collectively with my fellow Councillors in a cooperative manner to ensure Kingston, the environment, and residents all thrive harmoniously. Residents can feel proud to call Kingston their home.

Tom Gingrich

Why are you running?

I am running because I want to be Kingscourt/Rideau’s voice at the table. To bring the ridings concerns and ideas forward. With 51 years of live experience (all right here in this riding), I thought I would be the right person to be the councilor for Kingscourt/Rideau. I have seen many changes in this community and want to be part of the next phase of those improvements. I want to help my community and neighbours

What needs improvement in your district?

The biggest issues I see and have heard about while canvassing is traffic concerns (with a focus on our schools) and the condition of affordable housing. There is a major traffic concern around KSS and Molly Brant schools right now. Every day before and after school there have been many near misses between motorists and pedestrians. We need to fix this ASAP before someone gets hurt. The Student Advisory Committee has submitted some great ideas to the city on how to hopefully reduce the risk. There is something on the books, but it is not scheduled unit the spring and I am afraid that may be too late. The issue with affordable housing is twofold. The residents that live in affordable housing tell me that the conditions of their units are unsafe. They are telling me of mould, water damage, rats, cock roaches and bed bugs. They are just asking for these units to maintain the standards that they use to be in the past. It seems that the maintenance of this unit is being neglected. Then with other community residents, it’s the garbage issue that is occurring at these housing units. There is garbage being dumped out front on the ground every day, it makes it look unpleasing. If we can fix this problem, then maybe we also fix the rodent problem that is occurring.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I feel that I am the right person since I am a life long resident of the riding. With this experience of being a life long resident I see and understand the issues that people are bringing forward. I know exactly the location and the reasoning for these concerns. I am the sitting Trustee right now, so I have heard about and tried to correct the issues that have arisen in our community. Most of all I care for and love this community. I get asked all the time “Why do I live here in Kingscourt/Rideau?” I tell them my wife, friends and myself have all grown up here and we have all gone on to be great humans.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

I think its housing and the Integrated Care Hub. We will always be in the need of more housing, it doesn’t always need to be in the affordable market either, there will be a domino effect. When someone buys or moves into a new home then that opens up a spot for someone else. Most times people are upgrading so this will cause a ripple effect in the housing market. Then the HUB, I think is never going away. First, we do need something like this to help our vulnerable and people in need. But on the other hand, it needs to be better managed. The residents of that community should not have to live in fear for their personal safety or that their property may be stolen or vandalized. I have relatives that three doors done from the Hub, so I understand what goes on there. Maybe it should be moved to an area where it’s not as residential.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

I would just like to help our city and my community keep progressing into the future. Help make the decisions that will mould our city and neighbourhoods for generations to come.

Michael Judd

Why are you running?

I am running for a number of reasons. I love this city, have family in the area, and have been visited the city regularly for almost all of my life. This is why I chose to retire here, when the time came and it did early due to an injury. However; as I see it Kingston is not the vibrant safe place of my youth. The people are still friendly, but far too many in challenge. At 56 I have the skills and time to contribute in full, during business hours when the city is open. I have the experience needed to get the job done.

What needs improvement in your district?

Communication between the different departments in the city, the people with council and with the city is horribly lacking. Waste of resources and funds is rampant, hence a massive operational budget for a city of this size, with taxes to suit and added levies on top. Although many on council are wonderful people, far too many lack the knowledge and available time to do the job needed to make this city great. As so many have significant other interests/jobs, with the business of the city being but a side gig.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I feel I should represent the district because I live in it, volunteer in it, and have an understanding of hydrology/infrastructure/and development far in excess of all others running. I also have a good bit of experience working with all levels of business and governance, including having presented at queens park and the OHIP Appeals and Review Board. Safety and infrastructure are the biggest in the district to deal with. I do have a very good understanding of how to address some of the safety concerns in the community and city as well.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Trust and inefficient use of resources is our biggest challenge, be it: personal, natural resources, finances, communications, time, perception or actual lack of response or caring from almost all departments in the city. If we are not efficient, we cannot attract business and tourism funds decline, and we lose the ability to assist those in the greatest challenge.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

I would like to see much better communications with the community, people more engaged in resolutions, and trust restored in the city and its leadership. I would initiate, in my ward at a minimum, a regular system of updating the constituents, in the form of a biannual or even quarterly email and updates to social media and websites. Voter apathy over the past number of elections demonstrates that the people have no trust in the system. I would like to see proper succession planning in regard to infrastructure and the tree canopy. I would like to see the people of the city living in a more vibrant, livable, and safe environment with improved mental health and housing. This I have researched greatly, and have personally been into 15 encampments now, speaking with the unhoused about it. Kingston has wonderful friendly people and so much going for it, we can do so much better with what we have.

Brandon Tozzo

Why are you running?

I’m running for several reasons. First, I spent the pandemic defending workers as an OPSEU local president. I’ve been frustrated with governments on all levels not listening to people, especially in a time of crisis. I feel there’s a disconnect and that we can do better. I hope to be far more understanding of the needs of the community. Second, I worked on a municipal post-pandemic rebuilding effort through the university with the city of Oshawa and I have a considerable amount of policy ideas that would work well for Kingston.

Third, I have a son with special needs and would like to see more progress at the city level on accessibility. I think it’s largely ignored.

What needs improvement in your district?

Here’s what I’d like to tackle. I’d like to see more traffic calming measures throughout the district, especially around Kingston Secondary and Molly Brant. I feel it’s an accident waiting to happen. I’d also like to see some work done on the district’s parks so young families have a place to socialize. I’d like to add more greenery to the district and make it more family-friendly. Finally, there’s a significant affordability crisis. I’d like to see more proactive measures for housing affordability.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I think we’ve seen in the past few years the difference that political leaders can make in our day-to-day lives. We need new voices in government that can address the gaps that were exposed by the pandemic. I’d like to be that voice. Moreover, Kingscourt-Rideau is changing with new schools and young families. I feel the district needs forward-thinking leadership to advocate on city council.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Housing and affordability are the top issues in the city. People are really struggling with affording rent and their mortgages. And there isn’t enough affordable housing.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

I’d like to ensure the city moves forward on the concerns of the district: improving roads and infrastructure, traffic calming, and beautifying our parks, to name a few. I’d also like the city to make some progress on addressing accessibility. Many of the solutions are easy to implement if we have some attention to the issue. We also need to focus on mitigating the effects of climate change and doing our part to reduce our carbon emissions.