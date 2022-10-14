2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Loyalist-Cataraqui

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Loyalist-Cataraqui who responded to our e-mail.

Jacqueline Collier

Why are you running?

I have worked for 12 years in our district of Loyalist-Cataraqui, in a home located right on Woodhaven Drive. Through my work, I have been a strong advocate for our district regarding many matters, including new schools and parks. I have become immersed in the challenges and triumphs of our district, and my heart is deeply rooted here. Last winter, my husband Daniel and I, together with our daughters Summer and Scarlett, bought our new home in our district on Willow Crt off Holden St, and as construction, ramps up we’re excited to move in shortly!

I have years of municipal experience, currently serving on the City of Kingston’s Housing and Homelessness Advisory Committee, where I am our elected Chair, and on our City’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Committee. I’ve spent many years in volunteer roles with organizations like Habitat for Humanity as our Chair, as Vice President of the Boys & Girls Club of Kingston (now BGC South East), and Big Brothers, Big Sisters KFLA. I’ve developed a vital understanding of the challenges facing today’s families, and I know the critical importance of safe and healthy communities. I’m a source of instrumental knowledge in the field of responsible development, as well as bringing economic development expertise and fiscal responsibility. I am decisive, focused, energetic, compassionate and diplomatic. I have always put community first and know that this is about all of us. We need a councillor who listens and then takes action to address our concerns. As your councillor, I would be a strong, experienced and devoted voice for our district and our city.

What needs improvement in your district?

I have been canvassing door-to-door every day for just over 4 months, and across my district, there are key concerns that come up in almost every conversation:

The unsafe nature of speeding on our roads. There is a feeling of deep necessity for drivers to slow down, and for the city to implement the right traffic calming measures, lights, sidewalks, and surveillance where needed, to make our roads safer. Public transit buses must also be available throughout the district, as currently, this is not the case. Our healthcare crisis, including the lack of family physicians across Kingston, as well as our housing and housing affordability crisis, and our homelessness crisis. These are the significant issues being discussed, which affect us right in our district and across the city.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I am already a devoted leader serving our city, having spent years on many municipal committees and charitable organizations. I am familiar with the process. I know that we need to respect and support our city staff, and provide the right oversight, ask the right questions, and prioritize strategic planning to effectively govern. I am committed to serving, I know how to get things done, and I am a strong communicator with an experienced voice which I feel I need to use for the betterment of our district and city.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Families are quite concerned about fiscal responsibility on council. Financial spending and resource allocation, ensuring that their taxes don’t go up and that they are well invested in important services. This is critical for families across Kingston, and I hear them loud and clear.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

I am deeply involved in our city through many municipal committees and charitable organizations, and I know that we need strong leaders who not only listen but take action on the concerns of our constituents. The role of a City Councillor is critical. It is so important for the everyday life and operations of our city and citizens. As a constituent, your City Councillor is someone who you reach out to with your concerns. Your Councillor is there to help guide you toward the right paths and resolutions. Most importantly, it means that as a constituent you have someone in your corner, who is listening to your concerns and is going to take action. You have a constant partner, whose goal is to better your district and city.

I want to bring our district together, and tackle the key priorities that my constituents have entrusted to me. I want to bring more efficiency and expediency to City Council, and make decisions based on facts, without delay, that are fair and inclusive for all. What binds us together is greater than what divides us. We are all passionate about our beautiful city, and our representation needs to reflect this. I am ready to get to it!

Paul Chaves

Why are you running?

There are two reasons why I decided to run for this municipal election. 1. I have believed for some time the west end and more specifically, this District has been forgotten of, ignored and at times an afterthought after amalgamation. This frustration had been echoed by many of the District residents I have spoken with during my campaign. This District deserves and needs a strong voice to advocate for it and know I can be that voice. I have gained my voice and am confident to use it. As District Councillor, I work for the residents of my District and not the City. 2. The timing is right at this time, where it was not at the previous election. I give 100% to everything I do and I would not have been able do to this during the last term. I had too many ‘distractions’ which would not allow me to perform all the duties of a Councillor to the level the constituents deserved. Mainly, my children were too young and I was working full-time. I did not plan on being a part-time Councillor. My children are now independent and I am retiring at the end of this year.

What needs improvement in your district?

Safety; this includes speeding, stopping violations, sidewalk maintenance/or just plain sidewalks, school safety, safe pedestrian crossings and on-street parking. Municipal Services; this includes bus service, snow removal, road cleaning, sidewalk maintenance and road maintenance. Recreational Services; this includes the lack of park space within neighbourhoods, the lack of recreation equipment within parks, recreational equipment/options for those older than 10 years old (basketball courts, skate parks, playing tables (such as chess-like tables), dog parks, recreational pool and walking trails.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

There are 3 things that set me apart from other candidates.

I can be a full-time Councillor. I will have no distractions to get in the way of me performing my duties as a Councillor. My children are older and more independent, which allows me to be free to perform Councillor duties. And as mentioned above, I am retiring at the end of this year, so I won’t have the distraction of a full-time job. I have 20 years of experience of representing staff. I was on both the Union Executive and Health & Safety Committee for over 20 years. I have represented and advocated for staff throughout these 20 years. Representing and advocating for District residents is one of the main responsibilities of a Councillor and I already have 20 years experience of doing this. Neither any member of my family or myself have any conflicts of interest. I own my own property, so I am not a renter. I don’t own any property that I rent. I don’t work for the city. I don’t own a business. I am not and nor do I work for a developer. Not having any conflicts of interest would allow me to be on any sub-committee, speak/debate on any matter before Council or sub-committee and I would be able to vote on every matter before Council or sub-committee. Development is one of the major topics which comes before Council. This District deserves a Councillor who is able to speak to these motions. We need development. However, there needs to be a balance between development, the environment and affordable housing.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

Emergency Services; All of our emergency services are underfunded, under-equipped and understaffed. To the point, there are questions regarding to response times or even if there would be a response. Fire responses have increased over the past few years, especially in the west end. This was confirmed by the Fire Chief in a news conference. No new Fire Station has been built in 20 years. This was also confirmed by the Fire Chief. Fire Stations have not been maintained over the years. I find this hard to believe, as these are people who run into fires, while others are running out, and are at risk of breathing in possible cariogenic air. I have also been informed there could be certain days and times when only one ambulance may be in operation, which may lead to an ambulance from another district responding with putting Kingstonian lives at risk. Kingston Police Department is also understaffed which does not allow them to patrol in neighbourhoods to be proactive in crime prevention and/or traffic control. 2. Housing Crisis; the lack of housing is increasing the cost of housing both for purchase and rental. The Kingston occupancy rate is only approximately 1% whereas a comfortable level would be 3%. People are having difficulty in finding housing. They are also having difficulty in affording what is available. An increased supply of housing options should help reduce the above-mentioned difficulties. There also needs to be a balance between development and the environment. 3. The City’s debt level. The City is currently running a deficit and with raising interest rates there would be a concern with higher payments. Council needs to be aware of the impact of their financial choices will have on Kingstonians financially, through possible increased taxes. The council should decide on what are needs and what are wants, which could be deferred to a later year. Council needs to be more financially responsible.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?



I want residents to no longer to feel they are being forgotten by their representatives and the City. This is probably one reason for the low voter turnout over the past few elections. I want to change the City’s way of thinking and how they deal with issues. It tends to be focused on being reactive with short-term and band-aid solutions. The City has a number of major issues (Doctors/Nurses shortage, Homeless crisis, Housing crisis and the Environmental crisis) which have been around for several years and the current way of thinking has not been working. We need to be proactive and more importantly, move to long-term planning which includes evaluations every year or two to ensure the plan is working or needs to be reevaluated so we don’t return to where we started.