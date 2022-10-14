2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Trillium

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Trillium who responded to our e-mail.

Jimmy Hassan

Why are you running?

I am running for my fellow Kingstonians. All my life, I have believed that I should give more than I get and for me, I’ve always dreamed of being able to make a difference in an even bigger way than the last. Running in this election is my opportunity to do that and if given the honour, I will do everything in my power to be a voice for my fellow Kingstonians who speaks the message they want to share with the council.

What needs improvement in your district?

While out canvassing, one of the most common things I’ve heard is “Infrastructure! Infrastructure! Infrastructure!” The roads in many neighbourhoods are not up to the standard residents expect from the city, and on top of that many people drive very unsafe in these areas. Speeding, running signs, and not giving right of way. Even when the unfortunate happens and someone gets hurt, no one takes accountability. This is not ok behaviour, especially in areas where children, people with disabilities or challenges, and seniors live.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I have lived in Trillium from day one since I came to Kingston or about 20 years! Not only that, I’m passionate and active. I have served the district through my business, donated and raised money or other resources like food for various charities and initiatives in Kingston, and I’ve even run many projects of my own primarily through my non-profit. I am also always happy to speak with constituents about their concerns in any way they feel comfortable. Face to face, by phone, and by email, I have and will always be open and available to listen. I have proven time and time again that I am dedicated and focused, and that my eagerness to represent and the effort I put in will remain for all 4 years if I am elected.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

For me, I think it’s Kingston’s long-term sustainability. How can the city not just fix but maintain our roads or parks, what can be done to fulfill the promise of being a leader in environmental sustainability, ways in which we can address the housing problem in the city, growth and development so Kingston can safely generate secure revenue and jobs, and how to keep our children and students in the city to give back and contribute to the economy so that our tax dollars are not being invested in people that will leave after their studies. All these are various issues, but they all deal with the overarching concern of sustainability for the long term. That’s what I think is most important.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

I hope that, as a councillor, I can achieve transparency and communication. I want to be able to listen to my constituents and share their concerns or ideas with the city. As a councillor, it is my aim to be able to hold the city accountable for their promises and duties, but also allow my fellow Kingstonians to hold me accountable for my own claims. Most importantly, I want to be a councillor that can get along with my fellow councillors, so that we can create an environment that listens to each other as well as our constituents instead of fighting, and find real solutions for the city.