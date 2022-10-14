2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for King’s Town

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with each of the 39 candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in King’s Town.

Gregory Ridge

Why are you running?

When I worked in MPP Arthur’s office as a Constituency and Legislative Assistant, I was more fully exposed to the giant cracks in our systems that people fall through. That was made even more apparent when I ran a free low-income tax clinic. Seeing the tremendous need for help and change in our community inspired me to run.

What needs improvement in your district?

Aside from the acute need for affordable housing, there are several infrastructure improvements that are necessary. While Queen Street is the obvious example of a road in need of repair, there are several streets in need of traffic calming. I predict this will increase with the opening of the Waaban Crossing later this year.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I grew up and lived in the district for over 25 years. I have extensive experience in politics through my work in Ian Arthur’s office. I can build coalitions to work on solutions for complex problems. I also have an education and experience in accounting that allows me to look at issues from a budgetary perspective. People can talk about making and setting priorities but actions come with funding. Budgets are about priorities. And I will do what I can on council to see that these priorities are represented in the budget.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

The most critical issue facing King’s Town and the City is the same: it is the lack of affordable housing. Everyone deserves to have a place where they can feel safe. This is the first step to meeting one of the most immediate needs of Kingstonians and reinforcing the importance of social services.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

My main strategic priorities, and areas I want to make a difference in are:

1. Increasing the municipal stock of affordable housing;

2. Protecting the environment and increasing sustainability in the City’s policy decisions and operations;

3. Increasing funding for social services and supportive housing provided by the City; and,

4. Protecting and increasing funds for the arts and cultural initiatives.