2022 Kingston municipal election: Meet the council candidates for Pittsburgh

As we approach the 2022 municipal election, Global Kingston caught up with candidates seeking a seat on Kingston city council. Here we asked them about why they’re running and what issues matter most to them. Those who answered will have their submissions shared. Below is the question and answer for the candidates in Pittsburgh.

Ryan Boehme

Why are you running?

I am running for re-election so that I can continue to work to improve our area of the city using the experience I have gained over the last two terms. Working together we accomplished so much as a community; we now have a new Community Centre, the new Riverview Shopping Centre, the expanded Rideau Town Centre Plaza, and of course, the new Waaban Crossing which will be open this Fall. There is also a new multi-use pathway that will be on the North side of Gore Road coming in 2023; Gore Road will be repaved and upgraded in that time, as well. Additionally, we have an expansion coming to our Pittsburgh District Library Branch that will see an increase in services and more space added to our beautiful heritage library building as well as other enhancements on the way. I am running for re-election so that I can build on these successes and continue to enhance our area of the city and bring needed services here.

What needs improvement in your district?

There are still many things I would like to continue to work to complete. I have worked with staff to put in place the groundwork for a hardware store when the St. Lawrence Business Park expands northwards. Furthermore, we have worked together to submit a petition for a Beer Store to be opened in our district. I am in the process of working to update some of the outdated bylaws, as well as working towards safer roadways and streets through improved traffic control and calming initiatives with direct feedback from residents in choosing the locations. I will continue to work to attract new businesses and services to the Pittsburgh District. Advocate for an increase in police presence in our area of the city and enhanced service levels. Build towards increased service levels to more remote areas of the Pittsburgh District eg. Transit, snow plowing, and road quality. Enhance and promote the use of express transit service with improved and more efficient routes in conjunction with the completion of the new Waaban Crossing. Support enhancements and maintenance of our parks and pathways with continued upgrades and multi-use connections and champion ideas from residents about how we can further improve our area of the city.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

It would be my privilege and honour to continue to work on behalf of my fellow residents and to be their voice on council while putting my experience in the role to positive effect. My approach has been to listen to your concerns and take the appropriate action to find a solution while collaborating in the council chambers. I am a firm believer that a councillor is elected to serve the needs of their district constituents. Our family lives on Waterside Way, within the boundaries of Pittsburgh District. My wife Jacqueline and I have five amazing bilingual (English and French) children together: Isabelle, Dominic, Alexa, Sophia, and Raphael, I am bilingual as well. I have a diploma in Instrumentation Engineering from St. Lawrence College, a bachelor’s degree at Royal Military College (RMC) with a concentration in Political Science and I am working towards my Master’s in Public Administration at RMC, as well. I am a former military and serve as a Volunteer Firefighter going on 10 years now. I have served on the United Way board for multiple years and supported numerous charities across our city as I believe they are the mortar that helps to hold us together. I will work hard towards keeping any tax increases below the rate of inflation, providing good value for tax dollars, seeking service efficiencies, and endorsing logical economic development while bringing continued vision and positive energy into the council chambers.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

The most pressing issue in Kingston is housing affordability. This is exacerbated by the lack of sustained funding of mental health and addiction support from the other levels of government. This is coupled with rising tax rates that make owning and staying in a home more difficult each year for residents. To put it in plain terms we need to build more houses in our city to help provide additional housing and we need to do this as soon as possible.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

To be a conduit for the concerns and needs of our area of the city. To help position Kingston as a clean technology and innovation hub, increase tree canopy across the city. Work to increase access to affordable housing within our city. Continue efforts to enhance road and street safety. Foster opportunities for our youth to engage and socialize with our seniors and form friendships to foster a sense of community. Encourage support from Provincial and Federal levels of government for increased funding for affordable housing, addiction, and mental health services. Work to cap tax increases at or below the rate of inflation so you can keep more of your money and ensure good value for tax dollars. Collaborate with other councillors so Pittsburgh District receives its fair share and works as a partner with other districts. Bring positive vision and energy into the Council Chambers while working to build consensus and enhance our community and city.

Lindsay Duggan

Why are you running?

I am running for a City Councillor position in District 12, Pittsburgh where we have lived for 16 years because I would like to provide my insight, life experience and my decision-making abilities to the important issues in this community and city. I believe in the democratic process and that our residents deserve to have a choice in their councillors. A councillor who listens and responds to issues that are important to the people of this community. For the last 16 years, I have devoted my time to engagement and awareness around social issues and non-profit organizations to build a community for all Kingstonians. This path has led me to run for council and the desire to be present at the discussions that are most important to the city.

What needs improvement in your district?

Pittsburgh’s growth over the past 10 years has been great. In order to keep up with this growth and future development, we must follow through with the infrastructure and development plans that have been promised. For example, traffic along the Highway 15 corridor, even with the new bridge, is not sufficient to support the number of vehicles currently on the roads. Recreational and community spaces must be finished in our newer subdivisions and upgraded in our established communities to promote healthy outdoor time for residents. Promotional of small businesses would allow residents to “buy local” to walk or decrease traffic flow while utilizing these services. If we can keep up with adequate services and road infrastructure, I would support future housing development that provides housing opportunities for all income levels. From meeting residents door to door, I am hearing strong and clear that property taxes are too high and no one wants to see an increase. In light of our unstable economic forecast of increased inflation, everyone will be paying more for goods and services and including the City. Fiscal responsibility must be upheld to keep taxes where they are and keep services at the level that meets our needs.

Why do you feel you should represent that district?

I should represent District 12 because I am passionate about engaging others and I would work extremely hard to increase public involvement in all our key issues and concerns. The role of a City Councillor is to act as a representative of her/his district and advocate for those concerns. It also involves communicating back to the entire district on issues, and events and following up on these important concerns. I am dedicated to increasing communication and dialogue in our area through monthly newsletters and scheduled town hall meetings. I believe in community connection and strive to provide the best service possible to the residents of Pittsburgh. I listen, learn and base my decision-making on all competing factors for the betterment of our area.

What is the most pressing issue in all of Kingston?

I feel the most pressing issue facing Kingston at this time is the fact that 35,000 residents do not have a Family Physician. Over ¼ of our residents, city-wide, do not have access to comprehensive, coordinated healthcare professionals. Our family doctors are the gateway to our well-being and healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally. This number is growing and it is putting strain on our emergency rooms and people are not addressing health issues that are life-threatening.

The delay in getting to a family doctor also adds to the surgical backlog in Kingston. Currently, Ontario has a surgical backlog of over 10,000 surgeries and Kingston is no exception. Wait times are dangerously long and prevent much-needed treatment and quality of life for our residents. What we need to do is come up with creative and new recruiting strategies such as ethically recruiting doctors from areas such as Upper New York State and reviewing the process for foreign-trained doctors that are already residing in Ontario. Continued work with key stakeholders like the Ontario Medical Association, our local MPP Ted Hsu, the local Chamber of Commerce and our local medical school, Queen’s University to provide support for more physicians in our area.

What do you hope to accomplish as a city councillor?

If elected City councillor, I simply hope to help others navigate their communities and improve their experiences with issues important to them. I want to serve as a representative who makes decisions based on facts and enquiry, engagement and involvement. Kingston has a real opportunity to be a leader in the province when it comes to healthcare and affordable housing. I want to be a part of the growth and depth of this amazing city.