Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning

Police are searching for a blue car after a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way near the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre for reports of a shooting.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle police are searching for is an older blue Infiniti, according to York Regional Police.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage that could aid the investigation to get in touch.
