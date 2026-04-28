Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Calgary woman: RCMP

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 5:56 pm
1 min read
Cochrane RCMP say officers were called to a home on the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation on April 26 for reports of a family disturbance. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP say officers were called to a home on the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation on April 26 for reports of a family disturbance. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The death of a woman on the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation (formerly known as Morley) has resulted in a man being charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP say officers were called to a residence on the First Nation, about 15 minutes west of Calgary, on April 26 for reports of a family disturbance.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 38-year-old Calgary woman in a secondary residence on the property.

The suspect, who had fled the scene, was later discovered in a nearby wooded area, where he was arrested.

An aerial photo of the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation, located about 15 minutes west of Calgary. View image in full screen
An aerial photo of the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation, located about 15 minutes west of Calgary. File Photo

An autopsy, conducted the following day, determined the woman’s death to be a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

An 18-year-old man, who RCMP say is a resident of Mini Thni, has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Jamie Bacon released from prison after serving sentence'
Jamie Bacon released from prison after serving sentence

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices