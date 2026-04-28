Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Calgary woman: RCMP

The death of a woman on the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation (formerly known as Morley) has resulted in a man being charged with second-degree murder.
RCMP say officers were called to a residence on the First Nation, about 15 minutes west of Calgary, on April 26 for reports of a family disturbance.
When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 38-year-old Calgary woman in a secondary residence on the property.
The suspect, who had fled the scene, was later discovered in a nearby wooded area, where he was arrested.
An autopsy, conducted the following day, determined the woman’s death to be a homicide.
An 18-year-old man, who RCMP say is a resident of Mini Thni, has now been charged with second-degree murder.
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