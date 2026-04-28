Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Calgary woman: RCMP

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The death of a woman on the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation (formerly known as Morley) has resulted in a man being charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP say officers were called to a residence on the First Nation, about 15 minutes west of Calgary, on April 26 for reports of a family disturbance.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 38-year-old Calgary woman in a secondary residence on the property.

The suspect, who had fled the scene, was later discovered in a nearby wooded area, where he was arrested.

View image in full screen An aerial photo of the Mini Thni Stoney First Nation, located about 15 minutes west of Calgary. File Photo

An autopsy, conducted the following day, determined the woman’s death to be a homicide.

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An 18-year-old man, who RCMP say is a resident of Mini Thni, has now been charged with second-degree murder.