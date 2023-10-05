Man found dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation last month was victim of homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say a 55-year-old man found dead on a First Nation west of Calgary last month was the victim of a homicide.

On Sept. 8, at about 7 a.m., police were called to a reported disturbance at a home on Stoney Nakoda First Nation. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body.

“An autopsy was completed on Sept. 11, 2023, at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday. “The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

“The investigation continues.”

Police did not reveal the victim’s identity or say if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000, or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.