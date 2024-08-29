Stoney Nakoda First Nations reclaim heritage through name change

Send this page to someone via email

The Stoney Nakoda First Nations have officially renamed the community of Morley to Mini Thni, meaning cold water. The change is a significant milestone in the nations’ journey to reconciliation, representing a reclamation of identify and history.

“We have our own community names,” says Chief Clifford Poucette with the Goodstoney First Nation. “So, that’s what we’re trying to bring back.”

Mini Thni is the traditional name for the area, referencing the Bow River that runs through the nations’ territory. Members of the nation say the river is healing and spiritual, connecting the people to the Rocky Mountains.

“Every creation has a spirit,” says Chiniki First Nation Chief Aaron Young. “The mountains have protected us for many years, that’s where the waters come from.”

To the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations, the three groups that make up Stoney Nakoda, renaming signifies moving past challenges and looking to the future.

“It brings profound happiness, prestige and appreciation for the fact that over the years our ancestors have told us this is where we are, this is where we’ll be buried,” says Young. “To hold that true to this day, and to carry it on to our next generation, it is meaningful.”

The name Morley was first used in the late 1800s when missionaries settled where the townsite now is, but the name was never fully adopted by the First Nations who call the region home.

“Mini Thni has always been ours,” says Lena Wildman of the Chiniki Nation. “It’s always been how we identify our homeland.”

Signage in the area has already changed ahead of the official switch, with the community holding a celebration Thursday to mark the momentous occasion.