Crime

Shooting at Vaughan lounge sends 2 to hospital, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 11:27 am
Armed police responded to the shooting in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Armed police responded to the shooting in Vaughan. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Two men were shot in a Vaughan restaurant lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to the Est. 2020 Restaurant and Lounge at 3603 Langstaff Road in Vaughan for reports of gunshots at around 2:30 a.m.

Police arrived after two men were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Men killed in Vaughan, Ont. nightclub shooting identified by police

Police said a 25-year-old and 38-year-old man were both taken to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

York police have not released any suspect information and said they believed there were several potential witnesses at the lounge they are asking to come forward.

“Investigators are appealing witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police,” police said.

Click to play video: '2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting' 2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting
2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting – Jul 25, 2022
