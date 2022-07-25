Men killed in Vaughan, Ont. nightclub shooting identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

The two men killed during during a shooting at ATL Lounge in the early hours of Saturday morning were both security guards working at the Vaughan, Ont., club.

The two men were named as Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and Chibueze Momah by York Reginal Police on Monday.

ATL Lounge named the two as Eze and Tosin, two security guards, in a social media post on Sunday.

“Eze and Tosin were both diligent workers who served as security guards for many lounges in Vaughan,” said a fundraising page setup for the two men by Adam Abdul, who identified himself as a cousin of Momah .

York Regional Police were called to the nightclub after three people were shot, including the two men, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The club is located in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street.

Two men, 25 and 22 years old, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

“Investigators learned the two deceased victims were employed as security guards for ATL Lounge and the female victim was a patron inside,” York police said in a media release.

“An altercation took place in the lounge that led to the shooting. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.”

Serena Idahagbon, a friend of Amos-Arowoshegbe, told Global News he came to Canada to study and work as an engineer.

The pair grew up together in Nigeria, she said. Amos-Arowoshegbe came to Canada within the past two years to study at Centennial College.

He recently turned 25 years old and graduated from college.

“On his graduation, you can see the writing on whatever he is holding which says, ‘A world of possibilities awaits you,'” Idahagbon said. “Everyone is posting their pictures (saying) rest in peace and I am like, where are those possibilities now?”

Shiri Gabriel, who taught Amos-Arowoshegbe, said he was one of her “most committed” students.

“He had a plan — he had big plans for himself; he took his coming to Canada very seriously,” she told Global News.

On Saturday, York Regional Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as a thin-built man in his 20s seen wearing a white shirt.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses and have asked anyone with cellphone or surveillance video footage to come forward to help with the investigation.

Bullet holes can be seen through the front door of the ATL Lounge in Vaughan where a 25-year-old & a 22-year-old man were fatally shot around 3:30 Saturday. Friends say the victims worked as security guards here. A 20 year old woman was also wounded.

Funmilayo Idahagbon, Serena’s sister, visited Amos-Arowoshegbe in Toronto in July during a trip to the city for an exam.

She told Global News, “He left Nigeria for a better life in Canada.”

She said he had never complained about ATL Lounge, where he worked as a security guard to earn some extra money on the side of his education.

“He never said anything about being in trouble or anything like that … he never said anything bad about the place to me,” she said.