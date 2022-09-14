Cooler weather brings end to most Okanagan campfire bans

Send this page to someone via email

Campfire bans in the B.C. Okanagan are being lifted as cooler, damper weather rolls into the valley.

Vernon and the Central Okanagan, with the exception of the City of Kelowna which never allows campfires, have lifted lingering bans that went into place July 28.

The City of Penticton lifted its campfire ban at the beginning of September, including unlocking its campfire pits on local beaches, as did the District of Summerland.

With appropriate safety precautions to prevent the spread of a fire, campfires are once again allowed within Vernon, the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

“Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire. It’s a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished before leaving the site,” Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said.

“We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our community safe and for practicing fire safe behaviours.”

Smoking is not allowed in any regional or municipal park. It is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the fire chief.

