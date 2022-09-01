SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Campfire ban still in effect, says Central Okanagan regional district

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 7:10 pm
One day after the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre was lifted, the RDCO said its campfire ban was still in effect. However,  it noted that “the responsible and safe use of campfires is allowed within provincial parks and lands outside a local fire protection area.”. View image in full screen
One day after the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre was lifted, the RDCO said its campfire ban was still in effect. However,  it noted that “the responsible and safe use of campfires is allowed within provincial parks and lands outside a local fire protection area.”. File photo

Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend: Conflicting news about the campfire ban in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Wednesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre had been lifted.

On Thursday afternoon, though, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced that its campfire ban was still in place.

“While the Kamloops Fire Centre lifted restrictions yesterday, the Central Okanagan continues to experience high temperatures, dry conditions and high to extreme fire danger ratings,” said the RDCO.

“The campfire ban remains.”

The RDCO says its campfire ban includes Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country, Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing.

It added that campfires are not permitted within Kelowna city limits at any time. Also, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan unless specifically permitted by a local fire department.

“Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint,” said the RDCO,

However, the RDCO noted that “at this time, the responsible and safe use of campfires is allowed within provincial parks and lands outside a local fire protection area.”

