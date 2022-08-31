Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Campfire ban in Southern Interior to be lifted in time for Labour Day weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 8:42 pm
While campfires will be allowed once again in the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 2 and 3 open fires are still prohibited, as are fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets. View image in full screen
While campfires will be allowed once again in the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 2 and 3 open fires are still prohibited, as are fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets. File

With the September long weekend about to arrive, outdoor enthusiasts got a jolt of good news on Wednesday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) issued a press release saying the current campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 2, at noon.

Campfire bans are a regular occurrence every summer in B.C., though times and lengths vary per fire season. This year, the region’s fire ban began on Aug. 4, while the 2021 ban began on June 30.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. man fined for illegal backyard fire

Read More

While campfires will be allowed once again, Category 2 and 3 open fires are still prohibited, as are fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets.

Story continues below advertisement

The BCWS says burning barrels or cages are also prohibited, except when used for a campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation.

To learn more about the different categories of open burning, visit the province’s webpage on Open Burning.

Trending Stories

The news also comes with most of the Kamloops Fire Centre having a fire danger rating of four (high). The highest level is five (extreme).

Click to play video: 'Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area' Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area
Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area – Aug 1, 2022

“While the Kamloops Fire Centre is seeing shorter days, increased overnight recoveries and relative humidities, the public is encouraged to exercise caution with any campfire use,” said BCWS.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is the individual’s responsibility to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner.”

The Wildfire Service says before you start a campfire, it’s a good idea to check with local government authorities to ensure there are no burning restrictions in place.

“Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility,” said BCWS. “Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.”

Click to play video: 'Campfire bans coming into effect for some B.C. regions' Campfire bans coming into effect for some B.C. regions
Campfire bans coming into effect for some B.C. regions – Aug 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagKamloops Fire Centre tagcampfire ban tagbcws tagcampfire ban lifted tagcampfire ban rescinded tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers