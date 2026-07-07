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Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigating after detained man left with skull fracture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 5:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter'
IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter
RELATED: IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter – Mar 11, 2026
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Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after officers wrestled a man to the ground and he was later taken to a hospital with a cracked skull.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says Winnipeg police received a call Monday about a drunk man who had allegedly assaulted several people at the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre.

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The agency says officers detained the man and took him to the city’s Protective Care Centre, a detox centre that can hold people for up to 72 hours.

It says that during the handover to staff, the man started to resist and kicked an officer’s leg, prompting police to force the man to the ground.

The agency says officers knocked the man unconscious in their efforts to regain control of him.

It says the man regained consciousness and continued to resist officers while being transported to the hospital, where doctors found the skull fracture.

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The watchdog says it’s mandated to investigate because the arrest involved serious injury.

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