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Canada

New Brunswick starts process to revive key mine producing key antimony mineral

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 5:15 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick government is taking a step towards restarting extraction of a mineral the federal government says is essential for national security. The province says it selected Avenir Minerals, a subsidiary of Canadian firm Agnico Eagle Mines, to work on an agreement that would allow exploration of the former Lake George antimony mine site. The Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick government is taking a step towards restarting extraction of a mineral the federal government says is essential for national security. The province says it selected Avenir Minerals, a subsidiary of Canadian firm Agnico Eagle Mines, to work on an agreement that would allow exploration of the former Lake George antimony mine site. The Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
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The New Brunswick government is taking a step towards restarting extraction of a mineral the federal government says is essential for national security.

The province says it selected Avenir Minerals, a subsidiary of Canadian firm Agnico Eagle Mines, to work on an agreement that would allow exploration of the former Lake George antimony mine site.

The Natural Resources Department says the site was once North America’s largest mine that primarily produced antimony, a mineral used in the production of flame retardants and lead-acid batteries.

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The province says Canada, the United States and the European Union all consider antimony a critical mineral, as the global supply is heavily concentrated in China.

Today’s announcement comes as New Brunswick aims to revive its mining sector amid renewed interest from Western governments in domestic supply chains.

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A provincial Natural Resources Department spokesperson says the agreement between the province and Avenir Minerals will be worked out over the next few months.

Avenir Minerals CEO Alden Greenhouse says his company will work collaboratively with the province, local communities, Indigenous Peoples and others as part of the process.

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