Endometriosis could be diagnosed via blood test, U.K. study finds

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Endometriosis could be diagnosed by a blood test for hormone differences, according to a new study from the University of Edinburgh.

The study, which researchers believe could change how the painful condition is diagnosed and treated, looked at hormone levels in the blood of 159 women with confirmed endometriosis and 57 women without the condition.

“These findings mark a significant breakthrough in our understanding of endometriosis,” Dr. Douglas Gibson, the study lead, said in a press release.

“Traditionally seen as an oestrogen-driven disorder, our research challenges this view by showing different androgen levels in the condition. We are optimistic that this new insight will lead to earlier diagnosis and the development of innovative new treatments for those affected by endometriosis.”

Scientists found a greater number of a “previously overlooked group of androgens” identified as “so-called male hormones” in those with endometriosis.

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As a result, a “distinct hormone fingerprint” was noted in those with endometriosis, with the varying androgen levels being used to differentiate between those with and without endometriosis.

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More than 95 per cent of endometriosis patients were then correctly identified, according to the study’s findings.

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The findings provide “crucial new insights into the important role of androgens in the development of endometriosis, and could also offer a potential route for future therapeutic targets,” the study states.

Endometriosis affects an estimated 10 per cent (190 million) of reproductive-age women worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The Endometriosis Network Canada also says the condition affects at least one in 10 women in Canada, equalling almost two million Canadians.

However, it often takes seven to 10 years to receive a proper diagnosis, partly due to “lack of awareness and the normalization of menstrual pain,” Endometriosis Canada states.

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Endometriosis symptoms include chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during or after sex, infertility or difficulty conceiving and gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, constipation or diarrhea that can be heightened during menstruation, according to Endometriosis Canada. Not everyone experiences the same symptoms, with the severity of symptoms not always correlating with the extent of the disease.

Currently, endometriosis can only be diagnosed through laparoscopic surgery, “a type of minimally invasive surgery where the surgeon makes incisions–small cuts–in the abdomen,” the Endometriosis Network Canada states. A surgeon then uses the incisions to insert a tiny camera and surgical instruments into the pelvis to detect the endometriosis.

A similar study published in April 2026 from Oxford University suggested that a non-invasive, specialized SPECT-CT scan could help give women an earlier diagnosis and explanation for their symptoms.