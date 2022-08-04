Vernon, B.C. man fined for illegal backyard fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man was hit with a hefty fine on Wednesday after firefighters found him stoking a backyard blaze, contrary to the current ban.

“The wildfire risk rating in Vernon is listed as extreme right now, which means all of us must take extra precautions to prevent fires in our community,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“This is to keep residents, visitors, emergency responders, and properties safe. There is no excuse for not following the rules of a fire ban. If someone has a fire that contravenes the ban, a fine will be issued.

“This is a serious safety matter.”

The fire was reported late Thursday in the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a tenant of the property had a large fire in a half oil drum ring, located near combustibles and trees, and was burning treated wood and other prohibited materials.

They then extinguished the fire, using the department’s wildland truck, and following an investigation, fines were issued.

“The fire was first discovered by one of our bylaw compliance officers,” said Darren Lees, manager of Protective Services.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries reported in the incident, but the situation could have become much more serious very quickly, if the fire had ignited any of the nearby materials. We’re proud of the work our Bylaw Officer did with Fire Rescue Services to address this issue quickly to keep the community safe.”

Non-compliance with the City of Vernon fire ban may result in fines of up to $1,000.00 through the City’s municipal bylaws. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The above prohibitions do not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.