Fire

No injuries after transit bus catches fire in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
A transit bus caught on fire in Burnaby on Friday. View image in full screen
A transit bus caught on fire in Burnaby on Friday. Mark O'Meara
An investigation is underway after a transit bus was partially consumed by flames in Burnaby on Friday.

Burnaby RCMP said members of its bike section came across the flaming bus just after 9 a.m. near Hurst Street and Sussex Avenue.

Everyone was able to get off the bus safely and no one was hurt, police said.

The flames did damage some nearby property, however.

TransLink said it was investigating how the fire broke out.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

