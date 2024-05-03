No injuries after transit bus catches fire in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a transit bus was partially consumed by flames in Burnaby on Friday.

Burnaby RCMP said members of its bike section came across the flaming bus just after 9 a.m. near Hurst Street and Sussex Avenue.

2:03 ‘Stopgap’ transit funding approved by Metro Vancouver mayors

Everyone was able to get off the bus safely and no one was hurt, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The flames did damage some nearby property, however.

TransLink said it was investigating how the fire broke out.