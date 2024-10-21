Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver high-rise building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 8:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Large fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver high-rise'
Large fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver high-rise
Video shared on social media shows flames bursting out of a building near Alberni and Nicola.
A fire broke out in a high-rise downtown Vancouver building on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Alberni Street and Nicola Street around 4 p.m.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) said the fire was burning on the 20th and 21st floors, and that there were no reports of anyone missing or injured but that firefighters were sweeping the building as a precaution.

Videos from the scene showed large flames and thick, black smoke pouring from the apartment several stories up.

I’d seen smoke at first and then I heard banging, maybe the windows were breaking out, and then the fire was fully involved and it was spreading,” witness Jimmy Curry told Global News.

“Pretty shocking to see that.”

VFRS said described the fire as a “dangerous scene,” due to debris and glass falling from the tower and igniting fires in the shrubbery at ground level.

