B.C. atmospheric river sets records across the South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

It is no surprise for residents on B.C.’s South Coast that Saturday, Oct. 19 was a wet one.

The rain measured at Vancouver’s International Airport was 67.1 millimetres, making it the sixth-highest single-day of rainfall recorded at that station.

The highest rainfall ever recorded at the airport was on Sept. 18, 2004, when 91.6 millimetres was recorded.

For Saturday and Sunday, the atmospheric river brought 110 millimetres of rain at the airport, making it one of the most extreme events recorded there, Global meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

1:29 B.C. elementary school teacher killed in Coquitlam mudslide

A number of areas saw record-breaking rain on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

In Squamish, a new record was set at 67.7 millimetres with the old one at 67.6 millimetres set in 2000.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Around West Vancouver area, a new record of 134.6 millimetres was set. The previous was 34.8 millimetres, set in 1970.

In the Vancouver area, a new record of 67.1 millimetres was set, with the old record of 59.7 millimetres set in 1956.

A new record was set in the Pitt Meadows area, with 117.6 millimetres. The old record was of 65.3 millimetres set in 1956.

In the White Rock area, a new record of 77 millimetres was set, with the old record of 37.1 millimetres set in 1956.

Another record was washed out in the Langley area, with a new one of 117.6 millimetres set. The old record of 42.9 millimetres was set in 1956.

Abbotsford’s 1966 record of 59.2 millimetres was also broken after 82.1 millimetres fell.

Around Chilliwack area, a new record of 89.1 millimetres was set, with the old record of 72.6 millimetres set in 1956.

In Agassiz, a new record was set of 89.1 millimetres, with the old record of 67.3 millimetres set in 1956.

The rain dumped a record 71.1 millimetres in Hope. The old record of 61.2 millimetres was set in 1934.

Story continues below advertisement

In Victoria, a new record of 40.6 millimetres was set, with the old record of 39.1 millimetres set in 1956.

In the Nakusp area, a new record of 27.4 millimetres was set, with the old record of 26.5 millimetres set in 2017.