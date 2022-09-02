Campfire ban lifted in some parts of South Okanagan, but not all

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says it’s following B.C.’s lead when it comes to rescinded campfire bans.
On Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced that it was lifting the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre.
What soon followed were conflicting statements from various municipalities in the Southern Interior, with some saying it was OK to have campfires this Labour Day long weekend, while others said the ban is still in place.
In the South Okanagan, the regional district says campfires are permitted, though users are asked to use caution and to also consult other local government websites to see if campfires are allowed.
For example, the City of Penticton has lifted its campfire ban, including unlocking its campfire pits on local beaches, as did the District of Summerland.
In Oliver, though, the town has a year-round campfire ban, while the Penticton Indian Band says it’s maintaining its campfire ban until further notice.
