SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Campfire ban lifted in some parts of South Okanagan, but not all

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 5:25 pm
The RDOS and City of Penticton have lifted the campfire ban, but Oliver and the Penticton Indian Band say their campfire bans are still in place. View image in full screen
The RDOS and City of Penticton have lifted the campfire ban, but Oliver and the Penticton Indian Band say their campfire bans are still in place. File photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says it’s following B.C.’s lead when it comes to rescinded campfire bans.

On Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced that it was lifting the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Read more: Campfire ban still in effect, says Central Okanagan regional district

What soon followed were conflicting statements from various municipalities in the Southern Interior, with some saying it was OK to have campfires this Labour Day long weekend, while others said the ban is still in place.

In the South Okanagan, the regional district says campfires are permitted, though users are asked to use caution and to also consult other local government websites to see if campfires are allowed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RDNO lifts campfire ban for electoral areas B and C, but Vernon, Enderby keep ban in place

For example, the City of Penticton has lifted its campfire ban, including unlocking its campfire pits on local beaches, as did the District of Summerland.

In Oliver, though, the town has a year-round campfire ban, while the Penticton Indian Band says it’s maintaining its campfire ban until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire risk increasing across Alberta as warm temperatures persist into September' Wildfire risk increasing across Alberta as warm temperatures persist into September
Wildfire risk increasing across Alberta as warm temperatures persist into September
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagpenticton tagBC Wildfire tagsouth okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagoliver tagsouthern interior tagrdos tagPenticton Indian Band tagRegional District Okanagan-Similkameen tagKamloops Fire Centre tagcampfire ban tagCampfire tagcampfire ban lifted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers