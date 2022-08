Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said that at around 3:11 a.m. Friday, a man was found suffering from stab wounds in a parking lot in the area of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took the victim to a local trauma centre.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

Officers are now investigating.

STABBING: **3:11 a.m.** Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, @TPS14Div. Man with stab wounds located in a parking lot, was transported to hospital. Investigation underway, expect delays in the area. #GO1599005 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2022

