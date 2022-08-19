Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male dead, female seriously injured after overnight shooting in Oakville: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 6:21 am
Police said they received reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. View image in full screen
Police said they received reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

A male victim is dead a female is injured after a shooting in Oakville overnight, police say.

Halton Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road, near Bronte Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving “numerous” reports of gunshots.

Officers located two victims, one male and one female, who had been shot.

Read more: Man, 44, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga

The male died at the scene and the female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

“Early information indicates that the victim(s) were targeted by the shooter,” police said.

One or more suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFatal Shooting tagHalton Regional Police tagOakville taghalton police tagOakville Crime tagOakville Shooting tagBelt Lane and Littlefield Road tagFatal Oakville shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers