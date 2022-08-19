Male dead, female seriously injured after overnight shooting in Oakville: police

Send this page to someone via email

A male victim is dead a female is injured after a shooting in Oakville overnight, police say.

Halton Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road, near Bronte Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving “numerous” reports of gunshots.

Officers located two victims, one male and one female, who had been shot.

The male died at the scene and the female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

“Early information indicates that the victim(s) were targeted by the shooter,” police said.

One or more suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

Halton police’s homicide unit is now investigating.