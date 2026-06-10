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Crime

Calgary police say 4 people now charged in connection with Ogden homicide

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 10, 2026 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Calgary'
Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Calgary
WATCH: Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the southeast community of Lynnwood that left one man dead. As Michael King reports, officers say this appears to have been a targeted shooting – Dec 10, 2025
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Calgary police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a man in the southeast neighbourhood of Ogden last year.

On Dec. 10, 2025, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 7,000 block of 20 Street SE.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man dead outside his vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old man Feysal Osman Abul-Asiz, who they claimed had connections to organized crime.

Calgary police say four suspects have now been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead outside his vehicle in Ogden in Dec. 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary police say four suspects have now been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead outside his vehicle in Ogden in Dec. 2025. Global News

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old youth a short time later, with the assistance of Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.

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On March 20, 2026 two additional suspects were arrested three months later by RCMP in Clearwater, B.C., while the search continued for a fourth suspect.

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On Tuesday, June 9, the remaining suspect — identified as a 22-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant — was arrested by police in Edmonton.

All of the accused are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

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