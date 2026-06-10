Calgary police say 4 people now charged in connection with Ogden homicide

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Calgary police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a man in the southeast neighbourhood of Ogden last year.

On Dec. 10, 2025, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 7,000 block of 20 Street SE.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man dead outside his vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old man Feysal Osman Abul-Asiz, who they claimed had connections to organized crime.

View image in full screen Calgary police say four suspects have now been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead outside his vehicle in Ogden in Dec. 2025. Global News

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old youth a short time later, with the assistance of Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.

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On March 20, 2026 two additional suspects were arrested three months later by RCMP in Clearwater, B.C., while the search continued for a fourth suspect.

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On Tuesday, June 9, the remaining suspect — identified as a 22-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant — was arrested by police in Edmonton.

All of the accused are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.