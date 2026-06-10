2 Calgary residents face firearms trafficking charges related to 2025 homicide

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A man and a woman from Calgary are facing firearms trafficking charges in relation to the shooting death of a woman inside a parkade in the southwest community of Haysboro in July 2025.

Madisson Cobb, 23, was shot to death, allegedly by her estranged boyfriend, while walking to her vehicle after finishing work.

View image in full screen Calgary police say Madisson Cobb was shot to death inside a Haysboro parkade while walking to her vehicle after she finished work. Global News

Devon Bradley Malik, 26, of Calgary, was arrested two days later and charged with first-degree murder.

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Cobb had a restraining order against Malik at the time of the shooting.

View image in full screen Devon Bradley Malik, 26, is awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Madisson Cobb. Source: Facebook

A preliminary hearing was held in April, but Malik is still awaiting a trial date.

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Shortly after his arrest, investigators claim they recovered a firearm with a defaced serial number that had been used in the shooting.

A separate investigation by the CPS Firearms Investigative Team was launched and since then, two people have been arrested.

On Feb. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 2700 block of 16 Avenue S.W., where they seized seven firearms, multiple air guns and various ammunition, police said.

On April 28, police arrested Gordon Kesh Cameron, 44, who goes by the name of Kesh, and charged him with two counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of failing to report a firearm lost or stolen and one count of possession of prohibited devices.

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Following his arrest, investigators also identified a woman who is alleged to have organized the sale of the firearm used in the fatal shooting.

On June 9, Reanna Mader, 38, was arrested and charged with one count of firearms trafficking.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.

View image in full screen Calgary police claim to have recovered the firearm allegedly used in the fatal shooting of Madisson Cobb. Global News

Investigators also continue to ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.