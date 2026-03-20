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1 comment

  1. JV
    March 20, 2026 at 11:25 am

    Alberta white trash criminals are always trying to hide out in BC

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Crime

2 men suspected in Calgary murder arrested in B.C., another individual wanted

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 11:10 am
2 min read
Calgary police have charged a man with extortion attempts against a member of the city's South Asian community, but say the case is unrelated to a much broader investigation into a large number of extortion attempts against members of the city's South Asian community. View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged a man with extortion attempts against a member of the city's South Asian community, but say the case is unrelated to a much broader investigation into a large number of extortion attempts against members of the city's South Asian community. Global News
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Two men who were released from custody last December in connection with a murder in Calgary have been arrested in British Columbia, police say.

The men, both from Edmonton, have now been charged in the Dec. 10 shooting of a man in Odgen, Calgary police said Friday.

At around 12:30 a.m. that day, police were called for reports of gunshots in the 7000 block of 20 Street Southeast. Officers found the victim, outside his vehicle, deceased.

“With assistance from the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, three people were taken into custody. Two of the three people taken into custody were released and one 17-year-old was taken into custody on unrelated warrants,” police said.

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Last Thursday, RCMP in Clearwater, B.C., responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Highway 5 near Blue River.

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“Officers determined two of the occupants of the vehicle were connected to this fatal shooting. A third occupant of the vehicle was also arrested. He was later released after it was determined he was not connected to this investigation,” Calgary police said.

The two individuals who were previously released are the same two individuals who were arrested in B.C.

Aken Bolakok Aken, 23, and Ayomide Opemipo Adeyinka, 21, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“The youth who has remained in custody is now charged with one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” police said.

Investigators said a fourth suspect is now wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Yahya Abdullahi, 22, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

“He is believed to have connections to northern and western Canada and may be in Edmonton, the lower mainland of B.C., or the Northwest Territories,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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