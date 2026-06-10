Victim in B.C. road rage incident caught on video says he’s no longer the same person

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Crown prosecutors are seeking a two-year conditional sentence followed by two years of probation for a Vancouver man who drove over a pedestrian, while defence counsel is arguing for a conditional discharge with a three-year probationary period.

Kevin Peter Prichard, 56, was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failing to stop and offer assistance at the scene of the Oct. 13, 2023 collision in downtown Vancouver.

Last July, Prichard pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon.

At a sentencing hearing in Vancouver Provincial Court Tuesday, Crown counsel said Prichard drove his vehicle over Gohkan Peksoy, who fortunately did not suffer serious injuries.

According to an Agreed Statement of Facts read by the Crown, Peksoy was walking north through a crosswalk at Bute and Robson Streets when a Nissan Xterra, driven by Prichard, entered the intersection, making a right turn into the westbound lane of Robson.

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Police said the driver was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid colliding with the pedestrian, who became angry and began banging on the SUV’s passenger side window.

The pedestrian, said police, then walked to the front of the SUV and the driver lurched forward, knocking him to the ground.

The SUV’s front and rear tires drove over Peksoy and he suffered several contusions, according to the Agreed Statement of Facts.

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In a victim impact statement read by the Crown, Peksoy wrote: “During the assault, I genuinely believed that I was going to die.”

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Crown said Peksoy has been unable to return to construction work and faces ongoing pain and symptoms.

“I’m no longer the same person I once was,” his victim impact statement read.

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CCTV video played at the sentencing hearing showed the SUV turning right and stopping briefly before rolling over the victim. The vehicle is then seen stopping again before driving away.

Crown argued Prichard’s intentional use of a motor vehicle as a weapon, and the fact he got out and stood over Peksoy before driving off, were aggravating factors.

Prichard’s guilty plea and expression of remorse were mitigating factors, Crown said.

“It’s largely a matter of luck Mr. Peksoy didn’t suffer more catastrophic injuries,” Crown counsel told the court.

Prosecutors noted Prichard, who has worked as a professional driver in the past, has a driving record which includes 20 speeding infractions and five suspensions.

Defence counsel Kyla Lee acknowledged her client’s driving record is “unenviable” but said a lot of it is incredibly dated.

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Prichard apologized in court through his lawyer, who described the offence as “the worst moment of his life.”

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Prichard previously told Global News he feared for his safety after the pedestrian slapped his car, and then tried to reach in through the passenger window.

“In the heat of the moment, he made a terrible decision,” Lee told the court, claiming Prichard was completely overwhelmed. “His response was not proportional to the risk that he perceived.”

Lee noted her client is Métis and had a difficult childhood but now leads a much more stable life.

Court heard Prichard spent several years as a truck driver on film sets before transferring into marine work.

Defence said the stress of the offence has weighed quite heavily on Prichard, who has taken significant steps towards rehabilitation.

Prichard is open to counselling and willing to abide by any conditions imposed, Lee told the court.

Defence added Prichard has learned from the incident and is motivated to change, which warrants a sentence that would see him avoid a criminal conviction if he successfully completes three years of probation.

Judge Donna Senniw will deliver her sentencing decision at a later date.