Charges likely in disturbing Vancouver road rage incident caught on camera: police

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset or disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

Vancouver police are investigating a shocking incident of road rage last week that ended with a pedestrian being run over.

A portion of the incident was captured in a disturbing video.

The situation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the intersection of Bute and Robson streets, according to Vancouver police.

Sgt. Steve Addison said witness and video evidence show the driver was turning onto Robson from Bute, but failed to see a pedestrian who was crossing on or near the corner.

There was a near-collision, and the driver came to a screeching halt, Addison said.

“There was an interaction between the pedestrian and the driver that became extremely volatile — we know the pedestrian who had almost been struck was extremely upset, began banging on the windows of the car and then moved around to the front of the vehicle,” he said.

“The driver then made the decision to lurch forward, knocked the pedestrian to the ground, and rolled over him.”

Bystanders called 911 and rushed to help the victim, a 48-year-old Surrey man, who was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police responded and arrested the driver at the scene. Addison said he has been released pending further investigation, but that police anticipate recommending charges on both driving offences and assault.

Addison said police are taking the incident seriously and continue to investigate, but added that confrontations on the road escalating to this level of violence are “extremely rare.”