Niagara police officer, known for 2018 assault case, faces charges in road rage probe

A Niagara Regional Police officer with a controversial past is now facing charges in a suspected road rage incident in St. Catharines.

Halton Regional Police revealed the charges on Friday after assisting with an investigation into a July 21 incident in which a driver exited a vehicle and struck the window of another vehicle, causing damage.

The officer was identified by Niagara police as Const. Nathan Parker, 56, an off-duty officer from their service. Niagara police asked Halton police to review the incident as it involved a Niagara Regional Police Service officer.

Parker is set to appear in a St. Catharines court on Oct. 25 to face charges of mischief under $5,000 and assault.

Parker is the same officer who was the subject of a trial in 2021, charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon. The charges against Parker were stayed on Dec. 20, 2021, amid concerns over a fair trial due to his superior having access to evidence.

The 2021 trial had begun that September and court heard testimony about the day of the alleged assault and shooting. Parker and a superior officer got in a dispute while investigating a crash.

Parker was shot by Det. Sgt. Shane Donovan 10 times amid the altercation tied to a traffic investigation.

Parker and Donovan had been working together as part of a collision reconstruction unit following a crash in Pelham, about 20 kilometres west of Niagara Falls. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit initially laid assault-related charges against Donovan, including attempted murder, but the Crown later dropped them.

Niagara Police spokesperson Stephaine Sabourin told Global News in an email that Parker is still with the service and remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is not currently attending his workplace and has been under suspension since May 22, 2019.

