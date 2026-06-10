High Park rapist pleads guilty to violent attack 1 year ago

Warning: This story contains graphic details of sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

A 36-year-old man has admitted he violently attacked a 62-year-old woman while she was on her daily walk through Toronto’s High Park, an assault that saw her stripped naked, blindfolded and forced to wash her body in a creek as she believed she was going to die.

That woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, sat in a downtown courtroom Tuesday as her attacker, 36-year-old Cortny Henry, pleaded guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Sitting in an orange prison jumpsuit, Henry showed no emotion as the disturbing and shocking agreed statement of facts were read out.

On June 4, 2025, the woman who lived alone went for her daily walk alone through High Park. She arrived at the park around 8:30 p.m. while it was still light out. Sunset that day began at 8:55 p.m.

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Court heard, given the woman normally walked earlier in the day, she went on a slightly shorter walk than normal and took care to ensure she was only on paths with walkways and lights where there were some people around.

Just before 10:30 p.m., as the woman was roughly 100 metres from the exit of the park at Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive, walking along a pathway lit with streetlamps, she felt something touch her back.

The woman, who was listening to an audio book on her AirPods, turned around and saw Henry, who had pressed his body against hers from behind.

The sexual assault

The woman ran forward a few steps and shouted, “Are you insane?” and told Henry to leave her alone and if he got any closer, she would call the police. Henry did not respond.

The facts state as the 62-year-old woman tried to walk away and create some distance from Henry, he lurched forward and grabbed her from behind.

“He put his right arm around her neck and his left hand over her mouth and nose. His arm squeezed tightly around her neck, putting pressure on her esophagus. He choked her until she was barely conscious,” assistant Crown attorney Mihael Cole told the court.

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The facts state Henry then dragged the woman off the pathway down a footpath to a small clear area approximately 10 metres into the bushes. Once he stopped, Henry put his entire body weight on top of her, suffocating her into unconsciousness.

“The woman believed she was going to die and fear that because she was overpowered and there was little she could do,” Cole added.

When the woman regained consciousness, Henry was holding her and telling her to “just relax.” He then directed her to turn around on her hands and knees and told her to keep quiet.

Henry, who was situated behind the woman, then lifted her dress, pulled down her underwear and began to digitally penetrate her vagina, before continuing the assault by vaginally penetrating her with his penis. The rape continued for about two minutes.

After Henry ejaculated, the facts state, he told the woman to get up. When she did not want to get up, Henry told her something to the effect of “I can hit you.”

Henry then began to punch and kick the woman in the torso, ribs and held and told her he would hit her if she did not do what he said.

He then asked the woman for her cellphone and passcode. Fearful for further assaults, she gave him her passcode.

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Henry then directed the woman to get up and remove all her clothing, including her dress, bra and underwear. She fully undressed and gave her clothing to him.

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Henry then handed the woman an eye mask and directed her to put it over her eyes, blindfolding her. According to the facts, the woman again believed she was going to die.

“She pleaded with Mr. Henry to ‘just leave me here,'” Cole said.

Henry then made the woman, who was still naked, walk downhill deeper into the wooded area along rough footpaths under the cover of the brush. He walked behind her, pushing her forward and directing her where to go.

The woman was blindfolded and naked for the lengthy walk on dirt footpaths, over logs and tree roots, up and down steep hills, across a rocky path and over a small fence. Finally, the woman arrived at a shallow creek where Henry told her to get in and wash herself.

Court heard after a few seconds, Henry decided the water was too shallow so he led her through a gate, onto a paved road in an off-leash dog area, had her climb over another fence and down a steep rocky bank into a deeper creek.

Henry, who stayed on a paved pathway, directed the woman who was now in the deeper creek to wash herself. He went onto a bridge that overlooked the creek and watched her, instructing her what to clean and how to clean herself.

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View image in full screen A pair of sandals belonging to a woman who was sexually assaulted in High Park is pictured in this exhibit of evidence in the case. File

The facts state the woman took off her sandals when she got into the water. Still wearing the eye mask, Henry let her push it up onto her head so she could see where she was washing.

Henry told her to “completely wash” and was not satisfied until she was completely wet.

“Henry seemed to want to make sure she was fully washing herself. The woman understood this to mean that he was concerned about having left behind DNA or other evidence,” Cole said, reading from the facts.

When Henry was satisfied that she had finished washing, he directed her to climb back up the bank. At this point, he told her that he had left something and that he would “be right back.” He told the woman to stay where she was. Henry then left down a path still holding the woman’s clothes.

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Across from where she was waiting, the woman saw a set of wood steps that she knew led out of the park. After Henry walked away, the woman immediately took the opportunity to flee.

“Still completely naked, she ran up the stairs, up the hill and out of the park,” Cole told court. The eye mask was located on the pathway at the bottom of the stairs.

View image in full screen An eyemask is pictured in this evidence exhibit of a sexual assault case in High Park in Toronto. The man accused pleaded guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm on Tuesday, June 9. File

When the woman reached the park exit, she saw a streetcar had pulled into the High Park loop. She screamed for help and banged on the side of the streetcar, then ran out onto Parkside Drive and was able to flag down a passerby to call police for her.

Police arrived at 11:26 p.m. and took her to St. Joseph’s hospital for medical attention.

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The police investigation

A large team of Toronto police officers began a thorough and comprehensive search of High Park. The woman lost her AirPods and key fob in the struggle, and they were located during the search. Her cellphone and clothing were never found.

In an interview, the woman gave a description of her attacker, and police began a massive canvass of the area to locate video surveillance. Video obtained from a camera at 1709 Bloor St. showed a man matching the description. At 11:25 p.m., the same individual was captured exiting High Park near Bloor Street and Parkside Drive and renting a Bike Share Toronto bicycle at the nearby docking station.

Video then showed the individual cycling eastbound away from High Park before police arrived on scene.

2:08 Police make arrest in High park sexual assault investigation

At 11:45 p.m., a man who appeared to match the description of the person seen leaving High Park dropped off a Bike Share bicycle at the docking station at Regal Road and Dufferin Street. Video showed him walking eastbound away from the bike station. That docking station is about 700 metres from Henry’s residence.

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Police obtained a production order for records from Bike Share Toronto and confirmed the credit card registered to the Bike Share account belonged to Henry’s wife. Further investigation revealed that Henry’s wife does not use the Bike Share account, but Henry used the account regularly.

DNA evidence

According to the facts, the woman completed a sexual assault evidence kit (SAEK) at St. Joseph’s hospital after she was raped. The contents were sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences (CFS) where a male profile was developed from DNA from semen located on the inside of the woman’s vagina and buttocks.

Dozens of Toronto police officers began a massive manhunt, attempting to locate the man described by the victim. Some of their investigation ruled out other suspects. Finally, on the strength of the video footage and bike rental information, they set their sights on Henry.

On June 27, 2025, three weeks after the attack, police observed Henry in Mississauga where he was working for a moving company. Police carefully surveilled him in an attempt to obtain a DNA discard sample. After several hours of surveillance, police observed Henry drink from a plastic water bottle while at work. Five minutes later, police observed Henry discard that water bottle into a blue recycling bin.

Police recovered the water bottle and obtained a DNA sample from the bottle. That DNA sample was processed at CFS and compared to the sample from the swabs taken from the victim’s SAEK.

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CFS then determined that Henry could not be excluded as a contributor of the DNA from semen present in the woman’s vagina and buttocks.

Further, the DNA found is greater than one trillion times more likely to belong to Henry than an unknown person unrelated to him.

The 62-year-old woman had injuries including a small cut under her right eye, bruising around both eyes, scrapes on her hands, arms, knees, legs and feet, pain in her torso and severe sciatic pain. In the months following the attack, she experienced persistent pain and discomfort for among other things neck pain, swelling, difficulty swallowing and sciatic nerve damage.

The facts state on Jan. 7, 2025, five months before the attack, Henry was convicted of robbery and placed on probation for a period of three years, with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The Crown has indicated it will be seeking a dangerous offender designation for Henry. The case returns to court in September.