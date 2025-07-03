Arrest made after woman dragged into High Park woods, sexually assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent sexual assault against a woman at High Park last month.

Police said on June 4, just before 11 p.m., a woman was walking on a paved pathway in the High Park area when she was approached from behind by a man she didn’t know.

“The suspect dragged her into a wooded area of the park, where she was sexually assaulted,” said Det. Adrian Pileggi from Toronto police’s sex crimes unit.

The woman was able to get away from the man and got help from a passerby in the area who called police, Pileggi said.

“These are traumatic crimes,” he said. “We recognize how incredibly difficult it can be to come forward and we’re grateful for the victim in this case for her courage and her resilience.”

Toronto police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Cortny Henry.

He is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, uttering threats, forcible confinement, robbery, unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failing to comply with a release order.

Pileggi said the accused has a criminal record and was on probation at the time of the sexual assault.

The force released a photo of the accused as police believe there may be more victims.

Supt. Andrew Ecklund, with 11 Division for the area, said the accused was arrested outside the city. There have been no other assaults reported at High Park, he said.

“I want to acknowledge what a terrible and traumatic incident this was first and foremost to our victim, and also for the wider community,” Ecklund said. “High Park is one of the city’s most cherished public spaces and this assault understandably caused fear and concern to the community.”

“High Park is a safe park,” Ecklund said, adding that this type of crime is very rare, particularly in the park.

Ecklund said that since the incident, there has been an increase in police patrols, which will remain in place for the summer.

“No one should feel unsafe walking in their own neighbourhood or alone in a public park,” he said.