Woman dragged into woods at High Park and sexually assaulted: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was dragged into a wooded area of High Park on Wednesday night before being sexually assaulted, according to Toronto police.

At around 10:30 p.m., police say the victim was walking on a paved path near the park when a man approached her from behind. Police said the suspect grabbed the woman, dragged her into a wooded area of the west-end park and sexually assaulted her.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim managed to get away from her attacker before getting help from a passerby who called 911, police say.

When officers reached the scene, the suspect had fled the area, according to a release.

The suspect is described as approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a slim, athletic build. He was reported to be wearing a T-shirt and dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).