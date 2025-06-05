Woman dragged into woods at High Park and sexually assaulted: Toronto police

A woman was dragged into a wooded area of High Park on Wednesday night before being sexually assaulted, according to Toronto police.
At around 10:30 p.m., police say the victim was walking on a paved path near the park when a man approached her from behind. Police said the suspect grabbed the woman, dragged her into a wooded area of the west-end park and sexually assaulted her.
The victim managed to get away from her attacker before getting help from a passerby who called 911, police say.
When officers reached the scene, the suspect had fled the area, according to a release.
The suspect is described as approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a slim, athletic build. He was reported to be wearing a T-shirt and dark pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
