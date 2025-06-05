Menu

Crime

Woman dragged into woods at High Park and sexually assaulted: Toronto police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 3:23 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A woman was dragged into a wooded area of High Park on Wednesday night before being sexually assaulted, according to Toronto police.

At around 10:30 p.m., police say the victim was walking on a paved path near the park when a man approached her from behind. Police said the suspect grabbed the woman, dragged her into a wooded area of the west-end park and sexually assaulted her.

The victim managed to get away from her attacker before getting help from a passerby who called 911, police say.

When officers reached the scene, the suspect had fled the area, according to a release.

The suspect is described as approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a slim, athletic build. He was reported to be wearing a T-shirt and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

