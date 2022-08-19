Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian ban on handgun imports kicks in with exceptions

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 7:23 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to ban handgun imports' Canada to ban handgun imports
WATCH: Canada to ban handgun imports – Aug 5, 2022

As of Friday, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions.

The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

In May, the Liberal government announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help quell firearm-related violence.

Read more: National handgun ‘freeze’ among new firearm regulations proposed by Ottawa

The measure is part of a broader firearms-control package that would allow for the automatic removal of gun licences from people committing domestic violence or engaged in criminal harassment, such as stalking, as well as increase maximum penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking to 14 years from 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Last spring, to ensure the national freeze on handguns could be implemented swiftly, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

However, the regulations are not expected to come into force until this fall, and the accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

Click to play video: 'Minister gets firsthand look at how guns are smuggled into Canada' Minister gets firsthand look at how guns are smuggled into Canada
Minister gets firsthand look at how guns are smuggled into Canada

The change kicking in Friday will last until a permanent freeze is passed in Parliament and comes into force.

Gun-control group PolySeSouvient praised the interim measure earlier this month as a creative step that would slow expansion of the handgun market.

Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said the move targets law-abiding citizens and businesses rather than illicit and smuggled guns.

Read more: Ottawa is moving to freeze handgun sales nationwide. Here’s what that means

Story continues below advertisement

The government says freezing the number of handguns in Canada will make people safer, noting they were the most serious weapon present in most firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020.

In addition, the number of registered handguns in Canada increased by 71 per cent between 2010 and 2020 to about 1.1 million.

“The total universe of handguns has exploded,” Mendicino said in an interview. “And at the same time, we’ve seen handgun violence go through the roof. That is not a coincidence _ there is a correlation between those two trends.

“The growth of the universe of handguns makes them more accessible to everyone, and that includes criminals.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister' Canada’s ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister
Canada’s ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister – Aug 5, 2022

The Liberals also stress the importance of investing in prevention programs to tackle the root causes of gun crime and stop it before it starts.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the 2021 budget provided more than $312 million in new money to increase firearms tracing capacity and implement stronger border measures to counter gun smuggling and trafficking.

Mendicino points to a significant increase in gun seizures at the border last year compared to 2020 as evidence of progress.

“I’m confident that we’re making progress in the fight against illegal gun trafficking at our borders.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
gun control tagCanada News tagHandguns tagCanada gun control tagCanada gun laws tagcanada handgun imports tagfirearms laws canada taghandgun imports tagCanada firearms control tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers