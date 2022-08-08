Menu

Crime

Body found in trash during Montreal garbage pick up, police investigating

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 11:23 am
Montreal police say the body was found by collection workers. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the body was found by collection workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after a body was found during garbage pick up in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood early Monday.

A call was made to 911 shortly before 9 a.m. to report the discovery on Adam Street near Letourneaux Avenue in the city’s east end, according to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Collection workers discovered an unconscious person and contacted authorities, she said. The death was confirmed at the scene.

“For now it is considered to be a suspicious death,” Comtois said.

Police did not have any more details about the victim.

Investigators are at the scene, trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

More to come.

