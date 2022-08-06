Firearm used to kill three people in Montreal was illegally acquired police say

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police say the gun used to kill three people in the Montreal area this week was acquired illegally.

Provincial police spokeswoman Genevieve Gagnon says 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh, who is suspected of killing the three men at random, did not have a firearms license.

1 1 View image in gallery mode A suspect in three murders in the greater Montreal area who was killed by police Thursday represented a significant risk to public safety due to his mental state, according to a recent ruling by a mental health review board. The scene where a 26-year-old man was killed after being shot by Montreal police at a motel in Montreal's St-Laurent borough early Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

But she says police still don’t know how he obtained a gun.

Shaikh was killed by Montreal police Thursday morning, he is suspected of killing three men within a period of about 24 hours.

Quebec’s mental health review board ruled in March that Shaikh, who was under the supervision of a mental health hospital after being found not criminally responsible in a November 2018 mischief case, posed a “significant risk” to public safety, but allowed him to continue living in the community.

Police allege he shot two men, Andre Fernand Lemieux, 64, and Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, on Tuesday night in Montreal and killed a third man, Alex Levis Crevier, 22, in Laval, Que., around 24 hours later.

