Crime

Suspect who killed 3 men in Montreal area represented ‘significant risk’ to public safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'In a shootout, Montreal police have killed the 26-year-old suspect in the murder spree that left 3 people dead in 3 separate shootings' In a shootout, Montreal police have killed the 26-year-old suspect in the murder spree that left 3 people dead in 3 separate shootings
Police found the man they believe responsible for a killing spree that left three people dead at a motel in Montreal’s St-Laurent borough. Abdulla Shaikh, 26, was killed in a shootout with the police. The independent police investigations bureau is reviewing the case. As Felicia Parrillo reports, police believe the man had mental health issues and the killings were random and not related to organized crime.

A recent ruling by a mental health review board said the man suspected of randomly shooting dead three people in the Montreal area this week represented a “significant risk” to public safety.

Police killed the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh, Thursday morning in a motel room, after he had allegedly shot dead three men in a roughly 24-hour period.

The provincial mental health review board — Commission d’examen des troubles mentaux — said in March the suspect’s psychiatrist concluded that Shaikh suffered from “denial and trivialization of behavioural disorders, violence and psychiatric pathology.”

Read more: Families of Montreal shooting spree victims say they feel unsafe

The review board recognized, however, that the suspect had shown improvements over the previous six months, and it agreed with the psychiatrist that he should remain released under the same conditions.

Lawyer François Legault, who represented Shaikh during the March hearing, questions whether police could have been more patient before shooting him Thursday in the motel room.

He said in an interview Friday that police knew about his client’s mental health issues, and he said he wonders if the arrest could have involved people experienced with mental health cases.

Click to play video: 'Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe' Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe
Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe
© 2022 The Canadian Press
