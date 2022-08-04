Montreal police kill man suspected in three homicides during operation at city motel

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police shot and killed a murder suspect early Thursday during an operation following a series of apparently random homicides in the city.

Manuel Couture, a Montreal police spokesman, says the suspect was shot during a police operation at a motel on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard in the St-Laurent borough.

The operation took place after two men were killed in separate shootings Tuesday evening in Montreal. A third victim was killed in Laval, just north of Montreal, late Wednesday night.

Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) has launched an investigation into the suspect’s death. The bureau investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

In a statement, the BEI said the suspect was allegedly in possession of a firearm when he was confronted by police officers at the motel. The Montreal police department’s tactical unit was on site around 7 a.m. for a search linked to the investigation into the three homicides.

Shots were fired and the suspect was hit by at least one bullet, according to the bureau.

“The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the BEI said.

The investigation is ongoing and the bureau is asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

In a statement, Quebec provincial police said it will be taking over the investigation into the three homicides.

— with files from the Canadian Press