Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges pending after targeted shooting at encampment: Lethbridge police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 12:39 pm
File: A Lethbridge Police Service badge. View image in full screen
File: A Lethbridge Police Service badge. Eloise Therien, Global News

A man remains in police custody after a targeted shooting at an encampment in Lethbridge on Sunday.

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Stafford Drive South, Lethbridge police said.

LPS officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Investigators said the accused and the victim were known to each other and residents of the encampment. A verbal fight led to the victim being shot once in the leg before the other man fled the scene, according to a police.

Click to play video: 'Emergency protection orders up about 20% in Alberta' Emergency protection orders up about 20% in Alberta
Emergency protection orders up about 20% in Alberta – Jun 14, 2022

After speaking to witnesses, a 37-year-old man was identified and arrested a short time later in the area of the 600 block of Stafford Drive North. Police said they have not recovered the gun used in the incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police secured a search warrant, and officers searched tents and structures in the area of the shooting. As of Monday morning, police remained at the scene.

Social service providers have also been contacted to assist those living in the encampment who may have been impacted by the incident.

Lethbridge police said that due to it being a targetted incident, there’s no evidence to suggest any risk to the general public.

Read more: Lethbridge police say man used taser, BB gun in assault

Search and rescue teams have been asked to assist in locating the weapon. If anyone comes across a firearm, they can call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge residents continue to press for change after elevated crime near south side motel' Lethbridge residents continue to press for change after elevated crime near south side motel
Lethbridge residents continue to press for change after elevated crime near south side motel – Nov 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
lps tagLethbridge Police Service tagLethbridge Crime tagLethbridge Police tagtargetted shooting tagLethbridge shooting taglethbridge encampment tagLethbridge encampment shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers