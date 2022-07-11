Charges pending after targeted shooting at encampment: Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

A man remains in police custody after a targeted shooting at an encampment in Lethbridge on Sunday.

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Stafford Drive South, Lethbridge police said.

LPS officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Investigators said the accused and the victim were known to each other and residents of the encampment. A verbal fight led to the victim being shot once in the leg before the other man fled the scene, according to a police.

After speaking to witnesses, a 37-year-old man was identified and arrested a short time later in the area of the 600 block of Stafford Drive North. Police said they have not recovered the gun used in the incident.

Police secured a search warrant, and officers searched tents and structures in the area of the shooting. As of Monday morning, police remained at the scene.

Social service providers have also been contacted to assist those living in the encampment who may have been impacted by the incident.

Lethbridge police said that due to it being a targetted incident, there’s no evidence to suggest any risk to the general public.

Search and rescue teams have been asked to assist in locating the weapon. If anyone comes across a firearm, they can call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

