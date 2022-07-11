Lethbridge police say man used taser, BB gun in assault

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted by Lethbridge police after he allegedly tasered and shot a man with a BB gun.

On Thursday, police said two men who were known to each other were involved in a dispute at a home along the 1700 block of 10 A Avenue South.

Police allege the victim was tasered and “shot him multiple times with a BB gun.” The 29-year-old victim left the home to go to the hospital for his injuries and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, of Lethbridge, after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Read more: Lethbridge mechanic shop owner faces 62 charges after fraud investigation

Story continues below advertisement

The man faces charges of two counts of assault with a weapon; use of an imitation firearm; discharge of an air pistol; possession of a prohibited weapon; and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts can contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

2:06 The Watch program in Lethbridge wins provincial award The Watch program in Lethbridge wins provincial award – Jun 30, 2022