Crime

Lethbridge police say man used taser, BB gun in assault

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:32 am
The mugshot of 39-year-old Clayton Wayne Jordan wanted by Lethbridge police for assualt. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are looking for Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, after a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 10, 2022. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

A man is wanted by Lethbridge police after he allegedly tasered and shot a man with a BB gun.

On Thursday, police said two men who were known to each other were involved in a dispute at a home along the 1700 block of 10 A Avenue South.

Police allege the victim was tasered and “shot him multiple times with a BB gun.” The 29-year-old victim left the home to go to the hospital for his injuries and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, of Lethbridge, after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Read more: Lethbridge mechanic shop owner faces 62 charges after fraud investigation

The man faces charges of two counts of assault with a weapon; use of an imitation firearm; discharge of an air pistol; possession of a prohibited weapon; and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts can contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Click to play video: 'The Watch program in Lethbridge wins provincial award' The Watch program in Lethbridge wins provincial award
The Watch program in Lethbridge wins provincial award – Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
