Calgary Stampede Parade kicks off 2022 edition of the Greatest Show on Earth

Wipe the dust off your boots and grab the cowboy hat – the Calgary Stampede Parade is back and ready to roll Friday morning.

The Calgary Stampede Parade officially kicks off the 10-day event.

Led by parade marshal Kevin Costner, the parade starts at 9 a.m. MT and runs until 11 a.m. You can watch the entire thing live right here on Global Calgary’s website.

Global Calgary is the 2022 broadcast partner of the parade, providing an Alberta-wide broadcast on Global Television beginning at 9 a.m.; as well as the Global TV App, GlobalNews.ca, the Global News YouTube Channel, Global Calgary Facebook Live and Amazon Prime.

The parade will be hosted by Global’s Dallas Flexhaug, Blake Lough, Leslie Horton and Jeff McArthur from The Morning Show.

This year’s parade features more than 90 entrants, including marching bands, floats and mounted colour parties. The parade starts at 3 Street S.E. and makes its way west along 9 Avenue until 10 Street S.W. where it heads north to 6 Avenue S.W. before making its way back east to 3 Street S.E.

View image in full screen The 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade route. Credit: Calgary Stampede

“The Calgary Stampede Parade Committee is eager to get back to doing what they love — putting on a full parade,” said Dwayne Spence, chair of the Calgary Stampede Committee.

“We have assembled a terrific lineup with many of the traditional entries Calgarians look forward to seeing, as well as a few new surprises.”

Third-generation rancher John Scott has been named honorary parade marshal. His company, John Scott Productions, is heavily involved in the local film industry. For more than 50 years, it has showcased southern Alberta on the small and big screens.

Officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth are promising a pre-pandemic event at this year’s Calgary Stampede.