2024 edition of Calgary Stampede sets all-time attendance record

Calgary’s signature event is known as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth and this summer it drew the greatest amount of visitors in its history.

In an email on Monday, organizers with the Calgary Stampede confirmed the 2024 edition of the event brought 1,477,953 to the Stampede grounds, surpassing the 2012 attendance record of 1,409,371.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the Calgary Stampede The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” organizers said.

The Stampede ran from July 5 to July 14 this year. On Sunday night, Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley spoke about the event’s impressive attendance figures this year and indicated the numbers mean less to him than the experience.

“I set experience goals,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that we focus on the qualitative first and foremost. …

“If everyone has a great experience, we are successful.”

The Calgary Stampede will return to the city on July 4, 2025.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Momney