SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2024 edition of Calgary Stampede sets all-time attendance record

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede attendance closes in on all-time record'
Calgary Stampede attendance closes in on all-time record
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 14, 2024) Over the last 10 days, the Calgary Stampede has taken over the city. As Craig Momney reports, officials are expecting this year's Stampede to break the all-time attendance record set back in 2012.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s signature event is known as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth and this summer it drew the greatest amount of visitors in its history.

In an email on Monday, organizers with the Calgary Stampede confirmed the 2024 edition of the event brought 1,477,953 to the Stampede grounds, surpassing the 2012 attendance record of 1,409,371.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the Calgary Stampede The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” organizers said.

The Stampede ran from July 5 to July 14 this year. On Sunday night, Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley spoke about the event’s impressive attendance figures this year and indicated the numbers mean less to him than the experience.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I set experience goals,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that we focus on the qualitative first and foremost. …

Story continues below advertisement

“If everyone has a great experience, we are successful.”

The Calgary Stampede will return to the city on July 4, 2025.

Trending Now

— with files from Global News’ Craig Momney

Click to play video: 'Stampede is big business for small businesses'
Stampede is big business for small businesses
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices