How to save money at the 2021 Calgary Stampede

Hoping to visit the 2021 Calgary Stampede without breaking the bank?

Here are some cost-effective deals and discounts to know about as you plan your trip to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth:

Children under seven get in free

If you’re planning a visit with a young child, they will get free admission as long as they are under seven years old.

Admission for kids age 7-12 is $12, admission for the general public (age 13-64) is $20 and admission for seniors (65+) is $12.

Frontline and essential workers get in free

The Calgary Stampede is offering free admission to frontline workers and up to three guests for the first five days of Stampede 2021, from July 9-13.

The Stampede says it’s a thank you to the people who have been delivering packages, stocking shelves, keeping the community healthy and safe and teaching in-person and online classes.

“You supported our community, providing us with the services we needed during a time of uncertainty. Our community is so much better because you are part of it,” the Stampede said in a news release.

No validation or proof of identification is required.

Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-booking is encouraged to guarantee admission.

Visit on a value day

Visitors to the 2021 Calgary Stampede can save some money by heading to the grounds on one of (or all) three value days, including:

Sneak-a-Peek – Thursday, July 8

Admission to the 2021 Calgary Stampede is just $9 between 5 p.m. and midnight at Sneak-a-Peek on Thursday, July 8.

Kids aged six and under get in free.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy some amazing live music, check out all of the attractions, and scout things out for your friends,” the Stampede said.

Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-booking is encouraged to ensure your admission.

Cenovus Energy Family Day 2021 – Friday, July 9

On Friday, July 9, a limited number of park admissions are being offered at no cost.

Admission on Family Day includes a pancake breakfast.

“The grills will be cooking when the park opens at 10 a.m.,” the Stampede said.

Community Day 2021 – Wednesday, July 14

Kids get in free all day on Wednesday, July 14, starting at 9 a.m. when the gates open.

The Stampede says Community Day is a chance to honour the “incredible spirit that fuels our city.”

There will also be a limited number of pancake breakfasts available.

Buy Stampede Bucks at Costco

Purchase $50 in Stampede Bucks for $39.99 at participating Costco locations (while supplies last) and redeem them for rides, games, food, beverages, parking, shopping or rodeo and evening show tickets.

Buy a Ride All Day card

Purchase a Ride All Day card for $39.99 (plus GST) from Safeway, Sobeys or IGA and redeem it for 60 coupons or a Ride All Day Wristband.

The Ride All Day card is valid on all North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) midway rides, games and the WestJet Skyride.

Take transit instead of driving

Instead of using the public parking available at the Stampede for $25, you can get to the grounds via a CTrain or bus.

Calgary Transit is offering 24-hour CTrain service beginning the evening of July 8 and ending late in the evening on July 18.

Buy a discounted transit day pass

You can buy a discounted transit day pass to get anywhere in the city all day long (until the end of service) from July 8 to 18.

An adult day pass is $8 (regular $11) and a youth day pass is $6 (regular $8).

Stampede day passes are available during the 10 days of Stampede on My Fare or from ticket vending machines located at CTrain stations.

Passes are valid until 4 a.m. the following day.

The 2021 Calgary Stampede runs from July 9 -18.