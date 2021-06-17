Nashville North announces all-Canadian lineup for Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

Country music is returning to the stage at the 2021 Calgary Stampede, as Nashville North announced its lineup on Thursday.

“It is exciting to have live music return to the stage this year, and with almost 40 artists, it’s the biggest lineup we have had in the venue’s history,” said Kyle Corner, manager of Stampede programming, in a news release.

“This year, we are excited to put the spotlight on homegrown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This year, we are excited to put the spotlight on homegrown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other."

The artist list includes:

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

James Barker Band

The Washboard Union

Hunter Brothers

Jojo Mason

Jade Eagleson

Jess Moskaluke

Aaron Pritchett

Gord Bamford

The Road Hammers

George Canyon

Robyn Ottolini

Doc Walker

Nate Haller

Shawn Austin

Dan Davidson

Tyler Joe Miller

Sacha

Andrew Hyatt

Nice Horse

Bobby Wills

JayWalker

Mariya Stokes

Drew Gregory

Foxx Worthee

Alex Hughes

Devin Cooper

Michela Sheedy

Ben Chase

Kelsi Mayne

Ryan Lindsay

Lauren Mayell

Aaron Pollock

Cole Malone

Karac Hendriks

Garrett Gregory

Organizers said Nashville North will have additional safety precautions, with digital queuing and a canopy-style tent in the heart of Stampede Park next to the Grandstand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stampede said it “continues to review all operations of the venue, including rapid testing and proof of vaccination for entry to the tent.”