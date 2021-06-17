Nashville North announces all-Canadian lineup for Calgary Stampede

Country music is returning to the stage at the 2021 Calgary Stampede, as Nashville North announced its lineup on Thursday.
“It is exciting to have live music return to the stage this year, and with almost 40 artists, it’s the biggest lineup we have had in the venue’s history,” said Kyle Corner, manager of Stampede programming, in a news release.
“This year, we are excited to put the spotlight on homegrown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other.”
The artist list includes:
- Dean Brody
- Brett Kissel
- The Reklaws
- James Barker Band
- The Washboard Union
- Hunter Brothers
- Jojo Mason
- Jade Eagleson
- Jess Moskaluke
- Aaron Pritchett
- Gord Bamford
- The Road Hammers
- George Canyon
- Robyn Ottolini
- Doc Walker
- Nate Haller
- Shawn Austin
- Dan Davidson
- Tyler Joe Miller
- Sacha
- Andrew Hyatt
- Nice Horse
- Bobby Wills
- JayWalker
- Mariya Stokes
- Drew Gregory
- Foxx Worthee
- Alex Hughes
- Devin Cooper
- Michela Sheedy
- Ben Chase
- Kelsi Mayne
- Ryan Lindsay
- Lauren Mayell
- Aaron Pollock
- Cole Malone
- Karac Hendriks
- Garrett Gregory
Organizers said Nashville North will have additional safety precautions, with digital queuing and a canopy-style tent in the heart of Stampede Park next to the Grandstand.
The Stampede said it “continues to review all operations of the venue, including rapid testing and proof of vaccination for entry to the tent.”
