Calgary road closures begin around Scotia Place construction

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The construction of Calgary’s new Scotia Place is well underway. However, a series of road closures are now joining the project.

Starting March 30th, 14th Avenue S.E. is closed for both traffic and pedestrians. The enhancement along the avenue aims to transform it into a greater public space with four-lane roads.

14th Avenue will eventually connect to 5A Street S.E., which will have an added lane reversal. That work won’t start until later into 2026, as will the conversion of the layby on Flores LaDue Parade into a travel lane.

However, all travel lanes will reopen in July for Calgary’s biggest event, the Calgary Stampede.

“Road construction in the area will pause during Stampede so all roads will open to enable that Stampede traffic,” said Emma Stevens, communications director for Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

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“Then, right after Stampede, we’ll get right back to it, closing the roads that we need to so we can deliver this construction on time.”

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Progress on the 6th Street S.E. underpass will continue in 2026, as the structure of Scotia Place can slowly be seen rising up from its construction pit.

Local businesses have shared mixed accounts on the impact the construction is having on them.

“In the past one and half years we took a hit, specifically after Stampede when the intersection closed,” said Sammy, owner of Samm’s Convenience. “Hopefully, with spring and summer coming up, things will get better.”

The store sits at the corner of 12th Ave S.E. and Olympic Way S.E., looking out at the construction site.

“I opened this store two years ago, right before the start of the construction,” said Sammy. “So, I have been dealing with this situation in particular from day one.”

According to the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, the “master plan” of the Culture and Entertainment district is to transform the four million square feet area into a mixed-use community.

For the time being, those travelling to Stampede Park are advised to enter from 25th Avenue for the south entrance and park on 11th Avenue to access the north entrance.

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Visitors are also being encouraged to use public transport and check the C+E Access Map online for details and real time detours.