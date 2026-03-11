Menu

Canada

Sikome Aquatic Facility receives upgrades ahead of 2026 season

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Sikome Lake View image in full screen
For the first time since it opened in the 1970s, Sikome Aquatic Facility in Fish Creek Provincial Park is being renovated. Alberta Parks
It’s been a Calgary staple for half a century — and for the first time, Sikome Aquatic Facility is getting a major facelift.

“Although Sikome opened to visitors in the late 1970s, it has not undergone major renovations since its initial construction,” Alberta Parks says on its website. “Parks Division plans to update Sikome Aquatic Facility to provide a modern ‘urban’ provincial park visitor experience.”

The facility, located in Fish Creek Provincial Park, features a manmade beach, a concession stand, a beach shop, a playground and picnic spaces.

Work on the facility began on Dec. 8, 2025 and will upgrade two existing admissions booths, along with the concession and beach shop, and both change houses, and include the conversion of an existing building into a “Beach House” available for reservation.

“To avoid impacts to visitors, major construction activities will be scheduled while Sikome is closed to visitors,” Alberta Parks says. “However, select areas may be closed to visitors during the 2026 operating season on an as-needed basis to support minor construction activities.”

Parks anticipates the work will be complete sometime in the summer of 2026.

